Sonam Kapoor poses with Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett at the Serpentine Summer party

Bollywood star and global fashion icon Sonam Kapoor recently visited the Serpentine Gallery, where she was also announced as a Member of the Summer Party Host Committee. The actress attended Arpita Singh’s exhibition: Remembering. After the exhibition, Sonam Kapoor also attended the Serpentine Summer Party, which was co-hosted by Academy Award Winner Cate Blanchett. The invite-only fundraiser event is designed to bring together leading individuals and supporters of the institution from the worlds of art, fashion, business and technology.

Sonam Kapoor attends the Serpentine Summer Party with Cate Blanchett

Sonam Kapoor attended the Serpentine Summer Party hosted by the Oscar-winning actress on June 24, 2025, in Kensington Gardens, London. At the event, Sonam made a statement in a one-of-a-kind ensemble from the French luxury house Dior. The global ambassador of Dior looked comfortably chic in the Japanese-inspired creative piece.

The Kimono jacket was from the Dior Fall 2025 collection, which was showcased in Kyoto, Japan, in April 202 as she embraced the beautiful fusion of French couture tailoring and traditional Japanese kimono craftsmanship. The Kimono features exaggerated volumes, rich textures, and a striking golden base. The ensemble was cinched at the waist with a statement belt, which created a perfect balance between structure and elegance.

The fundraiser event was also attended by Isha Ambani, Eiza González, Alicia Vikander, Rebel Wilson, Georgia May Jagger, Lady Amelia Spencer, Lady Eliza Spencer, Lily Allen and more.

Sonam Kapoor co-hosts the Serpentine Summer after-party

After the fundraiser, Sonam Kapoor and Serpentine Trustee Eugenio López Alonso hosted the Serpentine Summer Party After Party. For the after-party, she sported a full Givenchy look. She looked glamorous in a leather trench coat, a debut from Sarah Burton’s Paris collection.

The actress wore a chic butter-yellow blazer dress that defined power dressing with a fashionable twist. It had full sleeves and featured strong, structured shoulders, a sharp double collar, a sculpted waistline that highlighted her figure. It also had side pockets for that utilitarian edge, and a classy midi-length hemline.

Sonam added an additional dose of drama to the look by pairing it with a sleek black inner top and styled it with a massive black leather scarf tied around her neck. The scarf clearly stole the show as the statement accessory that instantly amped up the high-fashion quotient.