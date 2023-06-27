Sonam Kapoor will be making her cinematic comeback with crime drama thriller 'Blind' after a hiatus of four years

Sonam Kapoor, Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Sonam Kapoor's 'Blind' gets release date; actor set to make comeback after four-year long hiatus x 00:00

Actor Sonam Kapoor has been missing from the big screen for a long time. After the arrival of her baby boy Vayu, last year, the actor was busy taking care of her motherly duties. She will be making her cinematic comeback with crime drama thriller 'Blind' after a hiatus of four years.

Directed by Shome Makhija, 'Blind' also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf. The film is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 released Korean crime thriller of the same name, which follows a blind police officer track down a serial killer. The original film is directed by Ahn Sang-hoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film marks Sonam's digital debut. The film was originally slated from a theatrical release, but it now going the direc-to-digital route. On Monday, the makers of the film announced that the film will be getting a direct OTT release, and will stream on Jio Cinema from July 7.

Taking to Instagram, Jio Cinema shared the poster of the film which they captioned, "Sometimes it's hard to 'see' the truth. Are you ready to enter the darkness of her world? Watch #BlindOnJioCinema, streaming free 7 July onwards."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

Makers of the film will soon unveil the official trailer of the film. The particular update has left her fans excited and upped the ante for the release on July 7th. "Woah...can't wait to see her again," a social media user wrote.

The makers recently unveiled the first look of the film. In one of the images, Sonam carried a gun during what appeared to be target practice. She wore her hair in a neat bun and was in a black outfit.

The film is presented by Jio Studios, in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai, Avma and Kross Pictures Production.

Sonam last appeared in the romantic-comedy 'The Zoya Factor' opposite Dulquer Salmaan, and played a character who becomes the lucky charm of the on-screen Indian cricket team captain. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. She has been also been part of several big films like 'Raanjhanaa', 'Neerja', 'Players', 'Delhi-6', 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', 'Sanju', and 'Padman' among others.

The actor has signed with Yash Raj Films' talent management division, and has reportedly signed two big projects under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Further details about the upcoming projects are still under wraps.

Sonam recently celebrated her 38th birthday with her husband Anand Ahuja, son Vayu and an intimate gathering of close friends at their Notting Hill residence in London.

(with inputs from ANI)