Resident Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 38th birthday today, June 9th, 2023. Sonam’s family and several fellow celebrity friends took to social media to share old memories and extend heartfelt wishes to celebrate her special day

Sonam Kapoor stuns in both Western and traditional outfits, Pic/Kapoor's Instagram

Listen to this article Sonam Kapoor birthday: Wishes pour in as Bollywood fashionista turns 38 x 00:00

Resident Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 38th birthday today, June 9th, 2023. Sonam’s family and several fellow celebrity friends took to social media to share old memories and extend heartfelt wishes to celebrate her special day.

Sonam shares a close bond with father and actor, Anil Kapoor. The two have often expressed their cherished father-daughter relationship on public forums and talk shows. Taking to Instagram, Anil shared a thread of photographs featuring his daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

He captioned the post - “A big piece of my heart is in London and I'm missing her a little extra today...Sonam, your love, generosity and sheer presence fills our hearts, and our home feels empty without it!”

Anil Kapoor perhaps expressed every father’s bittersweetness when they watch their daughters move away from home. He captured this emotion saying – “It's bittersweet to feel that the only way I can have you back here is on sets doing what you love, so now I'm just waiting for that...Here's wishing my amazing daughter a very Happy Birthday! There's so much about you I'm in awe of everyday!”

The birthday girl responded to the post and wrote, "Love you daddy the most." Sonam’s mother Sunita Kapoor reacted with heart emojis. She also extended the birthday wishes by sharing a post of her own – “You are unique, beautiful, you care deeply, your courage, compassion and unconditional goodness is something I am so proud to see”. Sonam reciprocated feeling her family’s absence on her birthday and responded – “Love you mama, the best in the world! Miss you terribly”. Fans and fellow entertainers also chimed it with their wishes for Sonam in the comments.

The actress is celebrating her birthday in London with husband, Anand Ahuja and son, Vayu. This is first birthday Sonam is celebrating after becoming a mother – and Ahuja shared a picture of mother and son playing with balloons in their pyjamas. He penned a note of love and gratitude for his wife – “Yes, the balloons are here for today, but the attitude, gratitude and complete commitment to living fully is a daily practice in our home you have made”.

While Sonam Kapoor comes from an established film family, she has rightly carved an individual persona and name for herself in the industry. Starting her career as assistant director in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2005 film ‘Black’, her role in ‘Raanjhanaa’ opposite Dhanush marked a turning point in her career. Sonam went on to garner popularity after playing endearing side characters in films like ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’. Kapoor cemented her position as an actress to watch out for by also giving versatile and powerful performances in ‘Neerja’, ‘Khoobsurat’ and ‘Veere Di Wedding’, amongst many others.

Sonam is good friends with many of her fellow actors and co-stars in the film fraternity. Veere co-star Kareena Kapoor for instance, shared a picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happiest Birthday Darling. Love you lots. Have the best one."

Sonam’s acting talents are complemented by her having an equal firm foothold in the alternative fashion scene. Her glamourous and inspired sartorial choices over the years have attracted attention and influenced fashion trends for years -- and for good reason.

Fashion designer and a very close friend of Sonam, Masaba Gupta too marked the special day with series of pictures along with a caption, “Happy Birthday Sonam! Love you (but love Vayu's cheeks more)”.

Sonam will be next seen in 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija.