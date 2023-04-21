Tim Cook spotted with Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja at IPL match, see!

Apple CEO Tim Cook was spotted with Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja at the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match yesterday night

Pic/ Sonam Kapoor with Apple CEO Tim Cook at the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match

Apple CEO Tim Cook was spotted with Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja at the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match yesterday night. Currently, Tim Cook is in India to attend the opening of the first ever Apple store in the country. Sonam took to her Instagram feed and shared a string of pictures from the eventful night. The actress can be seen rocking a stunning beige and yellow ethnic attire while Tim Cook can be seen in a plain black t-shirt and Anand wore a printed maroon shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

In the caption, Sonam wrote, "#TimCook and entire @apple team - we hope you’ve had a lovely stay here and leave encouraged and positive on Apple’s outlook in the country. We’re so grateful for the care and attention you’ve given to creating your signature world class experience here. ð @anandahuja"

In another post made right after her post from the IPL match, Sonam dropped the details of the ethnic attire that she donned for the night. Kapoor shared a string of pictures of herself in her outfit and needless to say, she looks nothing less than royalty! In the caption, Sonam wrote, "In a simple linen sari with vintage jewels . I find saris the most comfortable to wear in the indian heat. Thank you @anavila_m for making some of the chicest and most beautiful saris that scream simplicity. Style @rheakapoor @abhilashatd

Beauty @namratasoni @thehouseofpixels"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. Sonam had been on a four year hiatus since the birth of her son Vayu. The actress was last seen in the film 'The Zoya Factor', directed by Abhishek Sharma.