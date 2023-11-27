Breaking News
Song challenges patriarchy: Garima

Updated on: 27 November,2023 05:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sonia Lulla | sonia.lulla@mid-day.com

Lyricist duo Siddharth and Garima open up one penning the song 'Satranga' from Animal

Garima and Siddharth

Lyricist duo Siddharth and Garima consider the opportunity to work with Ranbir Kapoor on Animal a result of their manifestation. “We met Sandeep [Reddy Vanga] at a Diwali party and that’s where the discussion on this project began. We were familiar with the situation in which this song was going to be placed. The special part about Satranga is that it is in contrast to the way songs are written in Bollywood. While lyric-writing in Bollywood is patriarchal, and most songs show the woman [seeking love] from the man, this one is on a man  devotedly asking for apology, and expressing [his love],” says Siddharth, while Garima adds that when they presented the number to Vanga, he altered scenes to suit it. “One of them was the one in which Ranbir’s character [touches his lover’s] feet,” she says.


Garima agrees that their work as screenplay writers gives them an advantage when it comes to penning songs for the film industry. “In fact, sometimes the lyricist can understand a film more deeply than the writer because certain things that cannot be said through the dialogues can be expressed via the song. So, you understand [a film’s] crux in more detail”. 


Up next, they have two projects in the pipeline. “Both of them are musicals. One is based in the world of commercial surrogacy, and the other is a violent love story.”


