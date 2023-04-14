Actresses Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan and Zeenat Aman spent a special evening together at a friend's place and fans are loving their photos together.

Neena Gupta, Zeenat Aman and Soni Razdan met at their friend's place for dinner on Thursday night

Actresses Zeenat Aman, Soni Razdan and Neena Gupta were spotted having a chill time at dinner with other friends on Thursday evening. Soni Razdan shared photos of the actresses posing together, making fans nostalgic. Netizens were delighted to see the three yesteryear actresses together. The three of them have been actively part of the film industry, starring in movies from the '70s and '80s, and continue to act in films even today.

One could see Neena Gupta, Zeenat Aman and Soni along with Anu Ranjan in the photos. Soni Razdan shared these pictures and wrote, "Thank you @nkhan_amrohi for this very special evening … and the opportunity for a much needed catch up."

In the pictures, Soni is seen sporting a printed kaftan and matching pants while Zeenat has opted for an olive green ethnic dress. Neena, on the other hand, is a vision in a white saree. Take a look at the photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

As Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan shared the photos on Instagram, fans showered the actresses with their love and compliments. One follower said, "Such a lovely picture. All the ladies looking Absolutely Fabulous. I recently watched a fantastic interview of yours in which you mention that Zeenat ji is your favorite from back in the day, how lovely to see you both in a picture together. Thank you so much for sharing."

Also read: Hema Malini apologises after she calls mistaking Bihu as 'festival of Bihar'

Zeenat Aman also re-shared this post with a heart. The legendary actress has been winning hearts on social media ever since she's made her Instagram debut.

Yesterday also happened to be late actor Satish Kaushik's birth anniversary. A special event was held in the city in his memory. These actresses seem to have met after Neena Gupta attended the celebrations of Satish Kaushik's 67th birthday.