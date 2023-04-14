Breaking News
Mumbai: Alcohol tests for MSRTC drivers after complaints
Mumbai: New Mulund station escalator blocks entry to an entire residential colony
Mumbai: Cops finally arrest 1 in cancer scam racket
Mumbai: After 4 years of back and forth, reconstruction of Bandra skywalk stopped
Mumbai: Number of pregnant women with COVID-19 rising
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Hema Malini apologises after she calls mistaking Bihu as festival of Bihar

Hema Malini apologises after she calls mistaking Bihu as 'festival of Bihar'

Updated on: 14 April,2023 01:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu, one of the biggest festivals of Assam, marks the beginning of the harvest period

Hema Malini apologises after she calls mistaking Bihu as 'festival of Bihar'

Hema Malini. Pic/Instagram


Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini has found herself at the receiving end of social media trolls with her latest tweet on the 'Bihu' festival.


Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu, one of the biggest festivals of Assam, marks the beginning of the harvest period. The first day of the Hindu solar calendar is celebrated in the states of Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Orissa, Kerala, Manipur, West Bengal among others with different names and traditions.



On Thursday, Hema Malini wished everyone a happy harvest period. However, she made a huge faux pas by calling 'Bihu' the New Year for Bihar.


"It is the Harvest season now. Tamizh Puthandu (New year), Baisakhi (Punjab), Bihu (Bihar) and Pohela Baisakh or Naba Barsha (Bengal) are some of the festivals celebrated. Wish you all a wonderful festival month," Hema Malini tweeted.

Eagle-eyed netizens pointed out the mistake and trolled the veteran actress.

"Bihu is from Assam not Bihar," a social media user tweeted.

"Ma'am Bihu belongs to Assam. Kindly Correct your tweet," another one wrote.

"You are absolutely wrong madam, Bihu belongs to Assam only, we just achieved Guinness world record today as maximum number of group dance performers in a single venue," a netizen tweeted.

After facing backlash, Hema Malini issued an apology.

"By mistake I have put Bihu is a festival celebrated in Bihar. I am sorry! That should read Bihu, festival of Assam," she wrote on Friday.

Bohag Bihu marks the start of the harvest season and it's the time of seeding. It is also celebrated as Assamese New Year. The different days of Rongali Bihu are dedicated to cattle, household deities, handlooms, farming equipment, among others. Dancing to the tunes of folk songs known as Bihu Geet, feasting and exchanging gifts form other traditions of the festival. 

Also Read: Hema Malini: Author-backed roles still reserved for male actors

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

hema malini Entertainment News bollywood news bollywood Twitter

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK