Hema Malini. Pic/Instagram

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini has found herself at the receiving end of social media trolls with her latest tweet on the 'Bihu' festival.

Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu, one of the biggest festivals of Assam, marks the beginning of the harvest period. The first day of the Hindu solar calendar is celebrated in the states of Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Orissa, Kerala, Manipur, West Bengal among others with different names and traditions.

On Thursday, Hema Malini wished everyone a happy harvest period. However, she made a huge faux pas by calling 'Bihu' the New Year for Bihar.

"It is the Harvest season now. Tamizh Puthandu (New year), Baisakhi (Punjab), Bihu (Bihar) and Pohela Baisakh or Naba Barsha (Bengal) are some of the festivals celebrated. Wish you all a wonderful festival month," Hema Malini tweeted.

It is the Harvest season now. Tamizh Puthandu (New year), Baisakhi (Punjab), Bihu (Bihar) and Pohela Baisakh or Naba Barsha (Bengal) are some of the festivals celebrated. Wish you all a wonderful festival monthð pic.twitter.com/dSabiw5ZjF — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 13, 2023

Eagle-eyed netizens pointed out the mistake and trolled the veteran actress.

"Bihu is from Assam not Bihar," a social media user tweeted.

"Ma'am Bihu belongs to Assam. Kindly Correct your tweet," another one wrote.

"You are absolutely wrong madam, Bihu belongs to Assam only, we just achieved Guinness world record today as maximum number of group dance performers in a single venue," a netizen tweeted.

After facing backlash, Hema Malini issued an apology.

"By mistake I have put Bihu is a festival celebrated in Bihar. I am sorry! That should read Bihu, festival of Assam," she wrote on Friday.

By mistakeðI have put Bihu is a festival celebrated in Bihar. I am sorry! That should read Bihu, festival of Assamð pic.twitter.com/WTjxEwkmPe — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 14, 2023

Bohag Bihu marks the start of the harvest season and it's the time of seeding. It is also celebrated as Assamese New Year. The different days of Rongali Bihu are dedicated to cattle, household deities, handlooms, farming equipment, among others. Dancing to the tunes of folk songs known as Bihu Geet, feasting and exchanging gifts form other traditions of the festival.

