Soni Razdan wishes her 'Darling Dad' on his 94th birthday

As soon as Soni Razdan shared the post, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also extended her heartfelt greetings

Picture courtesy/Soni Razdan's Instagram account

Soni Razdan posted a special birthday note for her father who turns 94 on June 16. Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, she dropped a picture where she can be seen posing with her father and husband Mahesh Bhatt.

Calling her father 'Darling dad', he wrote, "Happy 94th Birthday my darling daddy. You really are the original rock star .... Love you to the moon and back."

