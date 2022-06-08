Sonnalli Seygall tests positive for Covid-19

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 June,2022 08:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sonnalli Seygall. Pic/Instagram


Actor Sonnalli Seygal has tested positive for Covid-19.

On Tuesday, Sonnalli took to Instagram and shared her health update with her fans and followers.




"Now that I have your attention, swipe left for reality, which is me at my COVID best. Finally after 2 yrs I have contracted the virus. I am isolating and recovering. This msg is also a reminder that covid is trying to crawl back into our lives, so mask up guys! This fight is gonna be a little longer than we thought, but we r in it to win it. Stay strong! Stay safe," she wrote on Instagram.


