Sonnalli Seygall tests positive for Covid-19

Sonnalli Seygall. Pic/Instagram

Actor Sonnalli Seygal has tested positive for Covid-19.

On Tuesday, Sonnalli took to Instagram and shared her health update with her fans and followers.

"Now that I have your attention, swipe left for reality, which is me at my COVID best. Finally after 2 yrs I have contracted the virus. I am isolating and recovering. This msg is also a reminder that covid is trying to crawl back into our lives, so mask up guys! This fight is gonna be a little longer than we thought, but we r in it to win it. Stay strong! Stay safe," she wrote on Instagram.

