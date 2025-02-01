Today, Sonu Nigam is supposed to perform in Pune, and ahead of his concert, the singer took to his social media and shared a video of himself receiving a massage as he battles severe back pain

In Pic: Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam is one of the most iconic singers of Bollywood, and his songs have us all grooving. Today, the singer is supposed to perform in Pune, and ahead of his concert, the singer took to his social media and shared a video of himself receiving a massage as he battles severe back pain. Along with the video, which shows him in severe pain, he attached a caption where he addressed that people might find it amusing, but he is in serious discomfort.

Sonu Nigam battles severe pain

In the video, Sonu can be seen visibly distressed, exclaiming, “Bohot dard hai, aaj tak show ke pahle itna dard nahi hua.” While he was in deep pain, he was still trying to do his Riyaz as a reflexology practitioner attempted to ease his discomfort. Lying on a patterned rug with cushions for support, the singer appeared to be preparing for one of the most challenging performances of his career.

While sharing the heart-touching video, he attached it with an emotional caption. The singer shared, "Some people predicted this year to be full of accidents and medical issues. I guess they are right. This is how I am going on stage today in Pune. It seems fun to everyone, but show biz is a very, very difficult profession. May Goddess Sarasvati hold my hand even stronger today."

As Sonu shared the video, fans dropped emotional messages for him and wished for his speedy recovery. One stated, "OMG! Please don't dance. Aap bas gaa dijiye aaj... We are waiting for you." "Sonu sir, in spite of injury, you are rocking the show. Watching you live at the venue. Hats off. Love you, sir," another one wrote. A third user shared, "Sending lots of prayers and positive energy your way." One user commented, "OMG sir, I respect your hard work, but please take care of yourself first... Nothing is more important than your health... You are very, very precious. Praying for your speedy recovery... Sending love & prayers."

Sonu Nigam’s Journey into Music

Sonu Nigam, also known as “Modern Rafi,” has several awards to his credit. Apart from Hindi and Kannada, he has sung in Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, English, Assamese, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Tulu, Maithili, and Manipuri. Nigam began his career with the song Hum To Chhaila Ban Gaye from the TV serial Talash (1992) and went on to deliver hit tracks like Main Hoon Na, Mere Haath Mein, Main Agar Kahoon, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Jaane Nahin Denge Tujhe, to name a few.