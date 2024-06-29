At an event in the city recently to honour Aha Bhosle's contribution to Indian music, Sonu Nigam was seen washing and kissing the feet of his guru

Sonu Nigam and Asha Bhosle

Listen to this article Sonu Nigam washes and kisses Asha Bhosle's feet at event in the city x 00:00

The Deenanath Mangeshkar Auditorium in Vile Parle witnessed an extraordinary gathering of the who’s who of the music and film industry today for the grand launch of the book 'SVARSVAMINI ASHA,' a tribute to the legendary singer Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle. The event, graced by the presence of Asha Bhosle herself and her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, was inaugurated by Shri Mohan Bhagwat.

The launch event was a celebration of Asha Bhosle's unparalleled contribution to Indian music, capturing her journey and achievements. Eminent personalities from the industry, including Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Bharati Mangeshkar, Sonu Nigam, Ashish Shelar, Ashok Saraf, Jackie Shroff, Poonam Dhillon, Suresh Wadkar, Sudesh Bhosle, Shruti Bhosle, and Harish Bhimani, among many others, attended the event to honor Asha Bhosle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat released a book called ‘Swarswamini Asha’ on the iconic singer Padma Vibhushan and Maharashtra Bhushan Asha Bhosle. The book (Rs 1200 to be in bookstores in the coming week) is a collection of 90 pieces by 90 writers, complemented by photographs capturing the essence of Asha Bhosle. Shri Mohan Bhagwat, in his address, lauded Asha Bhosle’s immense contribution to Indian music and culture, highlighting her versatility and dedication that have inspired generations.

Asha Bhosle expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming love and support, sharing anecdotes from her illustrious career and her excitement about the book.

Sonu Nigam addressed Asha Bhosle as his guru, sharing that he laid his foundation in music under her guidance. Singer Sonu Nigam stated at the outset, “Today we have learning apps. When we did not have these though, we had Asha-ji and Lata-ji... teachers and the guru-shishya tradition.” In a touching gesture, he washed her feet with rose petals and rose water to convey his respect.

Jackie Shroff gifted Asha Tai a plant as a symbol of making the earth green again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

The event concluded with a musical tribute to Asha Bhosle, featuring performances by renowned artists, creating an evening of nostalgia and celebration.

'SVARSVAMINI ASHA' is published by Valuable Group.