On Sonu Sood's birthday, we look at some of his iconic roles onscreen across languages. The actor has entertained audiences in Hindi and south languages

Sonu Sood

Listen to this article Chedi Singh to Pasupathi: Celebrating Sonu Sood's most impactful roles on his birthday x 00:00

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood stands out as one of the most dynamic and versatile actors in Indian cinema. His screen presence and his ability to bring depth to every character has earned him acclaim across Bollywood, Tollywood, and beyond. Whether playing a heroic lead or a nuanced antagonist, Sonu Sood’s dedication to his craft and his ability to connect with audiences has made him a respectable figure in the industry. On his birthday, here's looking at some of his iconic roles and performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arundhati: In ‘Arundhati’, Sonu Sood redefined the meaning of antagonist when he played the role of Pasupathi. The film brought Sood's acting prowess under limelight. Sood's performance became a benchmark for other actors.

Happy New Year: This film saw Sood in a different avatar. Known for villainous role, Sood showcased his comic timing in this light-hearted film.

Dabangg: As Chedi Singh, Sonu Sood delivered an unforgettable performance, which made him one of the most entertaining antagonists ever! With his own quirks, Sood aced being a big bad villain!

Samrat Prithviraj: Sood's balanced act as Poet Chandbardai received accolades from critics and his audiences alike. Sood's nuanced performance brought his versatility under limelight.

Kung Fu Yoga: Sood became an international phenomenon with this actioner, which starred him alongside the action legend Jackie Chan.

Paltan: Sood played the role of a military officer in JP Dutta’s war saga. The actor managed to hold his stance in this multi-starrer with his impeccable screen presence.

Athadu: The actor rose to fame for his perfect negative portrayal in this one of the most popular Telugu films that made Sood a favourite pick for directors.

Acharya: By this film, Sood had become the Nation's favourite for his philanthropic work during Covid-19 pandemic. He had admitted that the script had to undergo some changes as his image had grown larger-than-life. While he played antagonist in this film, he was being celebrated as the real hero.

Currently, the actor is looking forward to the release of 'Fateh', which promises to change the landscape of action on the Indian silver screen. The film, which marks Sood's debut as a director, features action sequences that are at par with Hollywood actioners.