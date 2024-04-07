"Nobody like you": Disha Patani wishes her 'superhero' Jackie Chan on his 70th birthday

As legendary actor Jackie Chan is celebrating his 70th birthday today, actress Disha Patani shared a special birthday post for him.

Disha Patani and Jackie Chan

As legendary actor Jackie Chan is celebrating his 70th birthday today, actress Disha Patani shared a special birthday post for him.

Taking to Instagram stories, Disha posted a picture with Jackie Chan and captioned the post, which read, "70 years young. Happy birthday to my superhero and living legend... Taguu." She also dropped a portrait of Jackie Chan and wrote, "Nobody like you."

Disha and Jackie Chan worked together in their 2017 film 'Kung Fu Yoga'. The 'Malang' actor portrayed the role of Ashmita, an Indian professor in the flick where Chan played Jack, an archaeology professor. Besides Patani, the action-adventure film also had Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Disha is gearing up for 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Recently, Disha dropped pictures and videos from Italy, where she's filming for the movie. The pictures also feature actor Prabhas.

Disha took to her Instagram account from a beach spot in Italy, where they faced chilly and windy weather while filming for Kalki. She captioned the post, "Italy photo dump..."'

