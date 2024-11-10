Breaking News
Mumbai: Fourteen-year-old slits mom’s throat
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Marathi vs Marathi showdown in 44 per cent seats
Congress CMs counter BJP’s charge of non-fulfilment of poll promises
Mumbai: Man rapes, strangles 2-year-old step-daughter
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Panel to curb rabies in jackals
Supreme Court scraps revival plan for Jet Airways
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sonu Sood appointed as brand ambassador and advisor for Thailand tourism

Sonu Sood appointed as brand ambassador and advisor for Thailand tourism

Updated on: 10 November,2024 12:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sonu Sood has been appointed as the official brand ambassador and advisor of Thailand tourism. The actor revealed that his first international trip was also in the South east Asian country

Sonu Sood appointed as brand ambassador and advisor for Thailand tourism

Sonu Sood with Thailand PM

Listen to this article
Sonu Sood appointed as brand ambassador and advisor for Thailand tourism
x
00:00

Sonu Sood, the acclaimed actor and philanthropist, has been named the Brand Ambassador and Advisor for Thailand Tourism. Known worldwide for his humanitarian work, especially during the pandemic, this new role adds to his growing reputation as a global goodwill ambassador. The official certificate issued by the Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports designates Sonu Sood as the “Honorary Tourism Advisor” for Thailand, with the responsibility of providing guidance and advice on marketing and public relations efforts to promote tourism of Thailand in the Republic of India.


He shared the news on his social media, stating, ‘Honoured and humbled at being appointed as the Brand Ambassador and Advisor for Tourism, Thailand 🇹🇭. My first international trip was to this beautiful country with my family and in my new role I am excited to advise and promote the country’s stunning landscape & rich cultural heritage. Thank you for all the love and & wishes."



Sonu Sood joins prestigious list of celebrities endorsing international tourism

Over the years, Sonu has built a strong relationship with his audience through his work as both an actor and a philanthropist. His efforts during the pandemic, where he helped people with food, education, and medical care, earned him the title of “Nation’s Hero”. His selfless actions continue to inspire many. He has now joined a prestigious list of celebrities who represent countries worldwide, including Shah Rukh Khan, the Brand Ambassador for Dubai and Ranveer Singh, who represents Switzerland.

On the theatrical front, Sonu Sood is gearing up for his maiden directorial venture 'Fateh', which promises to be at par with Hollywood actioners. Apart from Sood, this cybercrime thriller also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 10, 2025.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sonu sood thailand Entertainment News bollywood tourism bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK