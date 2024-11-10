Sonu Sood appointed as brand ambassador and advisor for Thailand tourism

Sonu Sood has been appointed as the official brand ambassador and advisor of Thailand tourism. The actor revealed that his first international trip was also in the South east Asian country

Sonu Sood with Thailand PM

Sonu Sood, the acclaimed actor and philanthropist, has been named the Brand Ambassador and Advisor for Thailand Tourism. Known worldwide for his humanitarian work, especially during the pandemic, this new role adds to his growing reputation as a global goodwill ambassador. The official certificate issued by the Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports designates Sonu Sood as the “Honorary Tourism Advisor” for Thailand, with the responsibility of providing guidance and advice on marketing and public relations efforts to promote tourism of Thailand in the Republic of India.

He shared the news on his social media, stating, ‘Honoured and humbled at being appointed as the Brand Ambassador and Advisor for Tourism, Thailand 🇹🇭. My first international trip was to this beautiful country with my family and in my new role I am excited to advise and promote the country’s stunning landscape & rich cultural heritage. Thank you for all the love and & wishes."

Sonu Sood joins prestigious list of celebrities endorsing international tourism

Over the years, Sonu has built a strong relationship with his audience through his work as both an actor and a philanthropist. His efforts during the pandemic, where he helped people with food, education, and medical care, earned him the title of “Nation’s Hero”. His selfless actions continue to inspire many. He has now joined a prestigious list of celebrities who represent countries worldwide, including Shah Rukh Khan, the Brand Ambassador for Dubai and Ranveer Singh, who represents Switzerland.

On the theatrical front, Sonu Sood is gearing up for his maiden directorial venture 'Fateh', which promises to be at par with Hollywood actioners. Apart from Sood, this cybercrime thriller also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 10, 2025.