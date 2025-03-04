Sonu Sood congratulates Adrien Brody on winning his second Oscar

Brody was recognized for his outstanding performance as a Holocaust survivor in The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet.

Actor Sonu Sood has extended his congratulations to Hollywood star Adrien Brody after the actor won his second Oscar at the 97th Academy Awards. Brody was recognized for his outstanding performance as a Holocaust survivor in The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet.

Taking to Instagram, Sonu Sood shared a throwback picture of himself posing with the Oscar-winning actor. Along with the picture, Sood added a caption that read, "Congratulations my brother @adrienbrody on your second Oscar. Many more on your way."

Brody's first Oscar came at the young age of 29 for his role in 'The Pianist.' Brody won the Best Actor award at the Academy Awards, defeating strong competition from other nominees including Timothee Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes, and Sebastian Stan.

As Brody walked on stage at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday (local time) to accept his trophy, he made an entrance by spitting out his chewing gum into his hand and throwing it to his partner, Georgina Chapman.

But it was his speech at the Dolby Theatre venue in Los Angeles that stole the show. As the Academy began to play music to signal the end of his time, Brody politely told them to "turn the music off."

"I'm wrapping up, please turn the music off," Brody said, adding, "I've done this before. Thank you. It's not my first rodeo, but I will be brief." With his second Oscar win, Brody joins the A-list group of actors who have won the Best Actor award twice, including Spencer Tracy, Jack Nicholson, and Tom Hanks.

