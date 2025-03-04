Breaking News
India's Got Latent row: SC allows Allahbadia to air 'The Ranveer Show'
Fadnavis wrongly briefed by officials on charges for HSRPs, claims Rohit Pawar
Pune rape case: Crimes against women rising, says NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule
Maharashtra: 38 injured as ST bus overturns in Latur
NRI doctor duped of Rs 9.7 lakh in online bank fraud
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sonu Sood congratulates Adrien Brody on winning his second Oscar

Sonu Sood congratulates Adrien Brody on winning his second Oscar

Updated on: 04 March,2025 08:49 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

Top

Brody was recognized for his outstanding performance as a Holocaust survivor in The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet.

Sonu Sood congratulates Adrien Brody on winning his second Oscar

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Sonu Sood congratulates Adrien Brody on winning his second Oscar
x
00:00

Actor Sonu Sood has extended his congratulations to Hollywood star Adrien Brody after the actor won his second Oscar at the 97th Academy Awards. Brody was recognized for his outstanding performance as a Holocaust survivor in The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet.


Taking to Instagram, Sonu Sood shared a throwback picture of himself posing with the Oscar-winning actor. Along with the picture, Sood added a caption that read, "Congratulations my brother @adrienbrody on your second Oscar. Many more on your way."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)


Brody's first Oscar came at the young age of 29 for his role in 'The Pianist.' Brody won the Best Actor award at the Academy Awards, defeating strong competition from other nominees including Timothee Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes, and Sebastian Stan.

As Brody walked on stage at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday (local time) to accept his trophy, he made an entrance by spitting out his chewing gum into his hand and throwing it to his partner, Georgina Chapman.

But it was his speech at the Dolby Theatre venue in Los Angeles that stole the show. As the Academy began to play music to signal the end of his time, Brody politely told them to "turn the music off."

"I'm wrapping up, please turn the music off," Brody said, adding, "I've done this before. Thank you. It's not my first rodeo, but I will be brief." With his second Oscar win, Brody joins the A-list group of actors who have won the Best Actor award twice, including Spencer Tracy, Jack Nicholson, and Tom Hanks.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sonu sood Academy Awards bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK