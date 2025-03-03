Breaking News
Updated on: 03 March,2025 02:39 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
mid-day online correspondent |

Anora, directed by Sean Baker, won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Actress for Mikey Madison

Anora star Mikey Madison won the Best Actress Oscar

Anora has emerged as the big winner at Oscars 2025, taking home five Academy Awards, including the coveted Best Picture award. The film, directed by Sean Baker, also won awards for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Actress for Mikey Madison. Madison's win was a surprise, beating out Demi Moore, who had been the frontrunner in the category for much of awards season.


Milkey Madison honors sex worker community


In her acceptance speech, Madison thanked the Academy and honored the sex worker community, saying, "I just want to recognize and honor the sex worker community. Yes. I will continue to support and be an ally. All of the incredible people, the women that I've had the privilege of meeting from that community has been one of the highlights of this incredible experience."


Sean Baker highlights struggle of movie theatres

Sean Baker's acceptance speech for Best Director was a passionate plea for the preservation of the traditional movie-going experience. "Movie theaters, especially independently owned theaters, are struggling," he said, adding, "If we don't reverse this trend, we'll be losing a vital part of our culture," as per Variety.

Baker's win for Best Director was one of four awards he took home for 'Anora', making him the first person to win four Oscars in the same year for the same film. He also won awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing.

The best director trophy was presented by Quentin Tarantino, who previously cast Madison in a small role in his film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Accepting the trophy from Tarantino, Baker told him, "If you didn't cast Mikey Madison... there'd be no Anora."

Anora's sweep was a triumphant moment for independent filmmaking, and Baker's passion for cinema was evident throughout the ceremony. As he accepted his award for Best Picture, he praised, "Long live independent film."

