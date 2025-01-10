Making his debut as a music composer with Fateh, Vivek Hariharan discusses heading to Europe to craft a death lullaby

Sonu Sood. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Listen to this article Vivek Hariharan on creating death lullaby for Sonu Sood's Fateh: ‘The idea was that...’ x 00:00

Vivek Hariharan admittedly chose a rather rare and unconventional track to mark his transition from singing to music composition. One among the three numbers that he has crafted for Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandes’s actioner Fateh is a death lullaby layered with musical textures that aid in creating a haunting song.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a bid to replicate the reverb that’s audible in a chapel, Hariharan travelled to Belgium to record the song in a remote chapel near Antwerp, Europe. “With Nindiya, we wanted to explore how an opera-like creation could complement the intense action sequences. Opera adds a lot of drama, but I wanted to blend it with a lullaby. The idea I had was that it should seem like death was singing for you. It was courageous of Sonu paaji to give the green light to such an unconventional concept. I haven’t seen something like this being done before and wasn’t entirely confident about it, but I’m glad it turned out so well,” shares Hariharan, who ditched a lucrative career in management consulting to pursue his passion in music.

Vivek Hariharan

The opera segments were recorded in Belgium with Tineke, a skilled opera singer who led a group of professional vocalists. The arrangement was orchestrated by Kris, an opera vocal arranger who frequently collaborates with Hans Zimmer, who has also contributed to Fateh. Ukrainian violinist Yevheniia, who comes with experience in western classical music, has also contributed to the song that has been rendered by Hamsika Iyer. Hariharan has also composed Roohdaari, sung by Jubin Nautiyal, and Roohdaari reprise, sung by him, for Fateh.