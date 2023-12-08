After Cyclone Michaung leaves Chennai flooded, Sonu provides medical aid and basic necessities to the affected; promises to rehabilitate those who lost homes

Sonu Sood

Earlier this week, heavy rains caused by Cyclone Michaung left Chennai flooded. As the cyclone has left behind a trail of destruction, with residents stranded or struggling for basic necessities, Sonu Sood has sprung into action. Though currently in the US, the actor is constantly coordinating with the Sood Charity Foundation’s team that is assisting those in need. The relief initiatives include distribution of essential supplies, offering medical aid, and supporting the reconstruction of homes.

Sood tells mid-day that the relief work is on in full swing. “We are in touch with a lot of volunteers in Chennai. We had developed a network [of volunteers] there during COVID-19 and have been in touch ever since. They are sending us a list of what people need. They are providing assistance to people who lost their homes and were severely affected in places like Thyagaraya Nagar, Velachery and Nellore. We are sending rations, medicines and [other items] like blankets, mats, mosquito repellents and mosquito nets,” he says. Many houses have been damaged in the aftermath of the cyclone. Sood adds, “If there are some needy people in the areas that have been badly affected, we will try to do our best to help them, including helping them build their homes.”

The actor has an emotional connection with Tamil Nadu. After all, he started his acting career with the Tamil film, Kallazhagar (1999). “We shot the film in Chennai and Madurai. Vishnu Vishal and Aamir [Khan] too had got stranded in Chennai because of the rains. I am glad that so many people came forward to help. During such natural calamities, we all need to come together and help others.”