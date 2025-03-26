After his pan-India foundation, actor Sonu Sood launches eponymous charity club in Kolkata to ensure quicker access and support for the city’s underprivileged

Sonu Sood. Pic/AFP

On March 23, actor Sonu Sood launched the Sonu Sood Charity Club (SSCC) in Kolkata. An offshoot of the Sood Charity Foundation (SCF), the club has been established to form local communities that can resolve the issues of the underprivileged in their areas. While the SCF functions on a national level, the SSCC focuses on the city it is located in, thus enabling quicker access and support for the needy. Kolkata marks the SSCC’s fifth branch, after centres in Dewas, Raipur, Bhilai and Solapur.

Sood says, “SCF is helping people across the country, but there are many from the economically challenged section of society who cannot reach out to us or get cheated by scammers who promise them financial help, jobs, or educational or medical assistance. That’s why we thought of these clubs that are accessible to the needy and try to solve their problems to the best of their ability.”

The actor explains that each club has volunteers hand-picked by the SCF members, with Kolkata’s SSCC having 50 volunteers at the moment. When approached by a person in need, the volunteer has to understand the case, run a background check, suggest a possible resolution and then send the case ahead to the SCF to initiate the implementation. They offer financial support in areas of education, medical treatments and many more. Sood emphasises that the volunteers, like the cases they handle, are selected after a thorough check. “[For the volunteers], the right people with the right background are first identified, with a focus on their intent. The idea is to give them responsibility so that they feel they’re doing good on their own as they come up with strategies, suggest them to the SCF and then make it happen.”

Branches of the Sonu Sood Charity Club across the country so far