Sonu Sood pens note as wife Sonali recovers from road accident: Dua mein badi takat hoti hai

Updated on: 26 March,2025 04:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Sonu Sood and his family issued a statement to thank all well-wishers for praying for his wife Sonali Sood. She met with an accident while she was on her way to Nagpur

Sonu and Sonali Sood

Sonu Sood pens note as wife Sonali recovers from road accident: Dua mein badi takat hoti hai
Actor and filmmaker Sonu Sood's wife Sonali is undergoing medical treatment after she sustained injuries in a road accident on Mumbai-Nagpur highway. On Wednesday, a day after the incident, Sood took to his social media handle to thank all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers. He also said that his wife and two other family members involved in the accident are recovering well.


Sonu Sood pens note after wife meets with accident


Providing an update on Sonali's condition, Sonu Sood took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Dua mein badi takat hoti hai and we have felt it once again. Thank you so much for all the prayers and heartfelt messages. We truly appreciate your support. Sonali and the other two family members are recovering well. Forever grateful for your love and kindness," he wrote.


What happened on Nagpur highway

Sonali and her two relatives were injured when their car rammed into a truck from behind on the Wardha Road Viaduct bridge near Sonegaon in Nagpur on Tuesday. The accident occurred around 10 pm on Monday when they were travelling to Byramji Town from the Nagpur airport. They were admitted to a private hospital. 

According to reports, the Sonegaon Police have made a police station diary entry based on Medico-Legal Case (MLC) information but have not registered a case due to the absence of a complainant. Officials said Sonali Sood had arrived in Nagpur from Kolkata and was picked up by her relatives, Sunita and Siddharth. The accident occurred when their car was tailing another car that overtook a slow-moving truck. Siddharth, who was at the wheel, rear-ended the truck. Fortunately, the airbags deployed, preventing serious injuries, officials said, adding the trio was treated at a private hospital in Mankapur and are stable.

Sonali Sood is recovering well

As per a bulletin released by Max Hospital in Nagpur, "Mrs. Sonali Sood, her sister, and nephew were brought to the Emergency Department of Max Hospital, Nagpur at approximately 10:30 pm last night. They had allegedly been in a road traffic accident. All three patients were conscious upon arrival and had stable vital signs. They had sustained multiple abrasions and bruises and were thoroughly evaluated for any internal injuries, none of which were found. Her nephew was discharged after first aid. Mrs. Sonali Sood and her sister remain under observation and are recovering well. Their condition is stable.”

