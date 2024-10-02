Breaking News
'Zindagi mei samay aata hai jab...': Sonu Sood reveals his favourite dialogue from 'Fateh'

Updated on: 02 October,2024 12:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Fans are eager to see how this dialogue plays out on screen, adding to the excitement surrounding 'Fateh'

'Zindagi mei samay aata hai jab...': Sonu Sood reveals his favourite dialogue from 'Fateh'

Sonu Sood. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Sonu Sood, known for his impactful roles and humanitarian efforts, recently revealed his favourite dialogue from his upcoming film 'Fateh'. Taking to social media, Sood shared a video along with a caption that read, "One of my favourite dialogue from FATEH. Get ready for JAN 10th." Soon, the video received overwhelming response from his well-wishers, who flooded the comment section with love and appreciation for the dialogue as well as the actor.



 
 
 
 
 
Fans are eager to see how this dialogue plays out on screen, adding to the excitement surrounding 'Fateh'. With Sood’s track record of memorable performances, this film promises to be another compelling addition to his impressive filmography. As the release date approaches, audiences are looking forward to experiencing the depth and emotion that 'Fateh' has to offer.

The film is special for Sood as it marks his directorial debut. It is also written and produced by Sood. In the film, which is a cybercrime thriller, the actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez and Naseeruddin Shah. As per reports, Shah will be seen in the role of a hacker. Sood shared that the film is going to be at par with Hollywood actioners, and promises to take Indian actioners a notch up. Produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions, 'Fateh' will release on January 10 next year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

