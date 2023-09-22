Breaking News
Combat in the clouds

Updated on: 22 September,2023 07:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Sonu, who wrapped up the US schedule of Fateh, on roping in Pearl Harbor stunt director to design aerial fight sequences for his maiden production

Combat in the clouds

Combat in the clouds
Since March, Sonu Sood has been on double duty on Fateh. The cyber crime thriller not only has the actor leading it, but also marks his foray into production. Juggling the two roles may be demanding, but the contentment in Sood’s voice is evident as he talks about enjoying the process of giving shape to his production. “Being a first-time producer is a huge responsibility. When I met people who have [been victims of] cyber fraud and scams, I got the idea to do this film. I wrote the story too,” starts the actor-producer about the project that stars Jacqueliene Fernandez as the leading lady.


The actor-producer wrapped up the US schedule on September 1 


While the venture rolled in Punjab on March 11, the unit wrapped up the US schedule earlier this month. The focus of the two-week schedule was the movie’s action sequences. Since Sood had envisioned it as a stylised action fare, he was keen to rope in someone who could up the ante. Enter stunt coordinator Lee Whittaker, who has worked on Hollywood biggies, including Live Free or Die Hard (2007), X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and Captain Marvel (2019). Sources say that Sood chose him as he was impressed by the aerial stunts he had choreographed for Michael Bay’s war drama Pearl Harbor (2001). In the upcoming cyber crime thriller, Whittaker has designed several martial arts and aerial combat sequences featuring the leading man. “I wanted to make Fateh larger than life. We shot a lot of action sequences in New York and San Francisco. We have designed it along the lines of a slick Hollywood movie, and Lee has designed some amazing stunts,” says the actor.


The unit of Fateh will head to Delhi next month for the penultimate schedule, following which they will wrap up the film in Dubai. In the thriller, Sood plays Fateh Singh, a common man who breaks the nexus of cyber criminals, after becoming a victim of hacking. “Every day, the common man gets duped by fake links and OTPs. I wanted to address this issue,” says the actor, who sports three distinct looks in the movie. 

