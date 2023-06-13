Actor Sonu Sood, who is known for his charity, his work during the pandemic was recognised for which he gained recognition from both the Delhi government and the United Nations Development Programme

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. Pic/instagram

Listen to this article Sonu Sood offers hearing-impaired 'Roadies' contestant a role in 'Fateh' x 00:00

Actor Sonu Sood, who is known for his charity during the Covid-19 pandemic, recently offered a role to a hearing-impaired contestant named Shubham, from Uttar Pradesh in his upcoming film 'Fateh' during the auditions for Season 19 of 'MTV Roadies - 'Karm Ya Kaand'.

'Fateh' is Sonu's home production. The actor began hosting the reality show last year for its 18th season in South Africa. Though he holds a tough hand in 'Roadies', Sonu Sood has shown his compassionate side many times. This was most evident during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the actor and his team worked diligently, providing social, medical and financial aid to lakhs of migrant workers who were severely impacted.

ADVERTISEMENT

His work during the pandemic was recognised for which he gained recognition from both the Delhi government and the United Nations Development Programme. Sonu Sood has a varied career, having acted and produced many films though he is best known for his roles in films such as 'Shaheed-E-Azam', 'Jodha Akbar', 'Dabangg', 'Singh is King', 'Kung Fu Yoga', 'Devi' and most recently 'Tamilarasan'.

'MTV Roadies - 'Karm Ya Kaand' airs on MTV and is available to stream on JioCinema.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever