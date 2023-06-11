MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand gang leader Prince Narula calls Gautam Gulati fake

MTV Roadies: Gang leaders Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati got into a fight due to a contestant

Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati are gang leaders on the current season of Roadies

With this year's topic of Karm Ya Kaand, MTV Roadies has been receiving a lot of contestants who have been choosing the path of Karm and Kaand, in keeping with the show's hype. The gang leaders have already started playing their A-Game and resorting to their clever measures. What you will see in the upcoming episode is an outrageous fight burst between gang leaders - Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati due to a contestant.

Pery Sheetal, a known Bollywood dancer, gets support from gang leader Prince and feels she is suitable to become a Roadie. She will be seen convincing her fellow Gang Leaders to give her a chance. However, Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati are seen not agreeing, which leads to a disagreement among them and hence sparks a shocking argument, wherein Prince gets visibly hyped up and begins to raise his voice against the gang leaders.

Gautam feels that Prince is taunting him and asks, "Are you talking about me?" He sarcastically addresses Prince as "Prince Sir" and adds, "I didn't even say anything to you!" Prince confronts Gautam face to face and explains how he is conscious while speaking, considering himself to be straightforward. Gautam responds by accusing Prince of being "judgmental." Prince then tries to resolve the situation by hugging it out, reminding him that they are not on Big Boss anymore (referring to their past experience as contestants on that show). Gautam tries to calm Prince down by suggesting he take it easy and speak in a normal tone, just as he is doing with a smile. However, Prince exclaims that his voice is like that and can’t fake it!

With its unique blend of drama, action, and adventure, MTV Roadies has been a favourite among young audiences. The new season promises to be bigger, better, and more exciting than ever, with Sonu Sood leading the way and Gang Leaders Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, and Rhea Chakraborty adding their tadka to the mix!