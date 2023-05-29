Breaking News
Ashneer Grover appears in new 'Roadies' promo, leaves fans surprised

Updated on: 29 May,2023 02:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover leaves everyone in surprise with his appearance in the recently released promo of MTV Roadies

Ashneer Grover's picture from some previous event. Pic/Instagram

Makers of the reality show 'Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand' recently unveiled a new promo which raised the fans' excitement for the new season. What caught the netizen's eyeballs in the promo was the Ex-Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover's short appearance.


Taking to Instagram, MTV Roadies shared the promo on their official handle and captioned it, "Ab tak toh bas tumne suni hai karm ya kaand ki baatein, ab dekhoge bhi. Ready ho for the mahayudh? MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand, co-powered by @wildstoneofficial , starts from 3rd June, every Sat & Sun at 7PM only on MTV & JioCinema."


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by MTV Roadies (@mtvroadies)


The clip showcased gang leaders Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati being engaged in an intense bidding war for contestants and suddenly Ashneer makes a surprise appearance and could be heard saying, "Bheek hi maang raha hai na bhai ki lelo mereko." Soon after the clip was out, netizens swamped the comment section and shared their responses to the 'MTV Roadies' clip.

"Ashneer Grover joins Roadies !!! Chalo firse MTV dekhne ka samay aa gaya hai !," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Ashneer Grover in Roadies. Life is complete. Seen it all"

"Within a year, Ashneer Grover went from being a Co Founder at 3 Billion Dollar Company to a judge at Shark Tank to being a gang leader at Roadies," a user wrote.

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood is returning as a host on the youth-based reality show. The 'Happy New Year' actor replaced actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha in season 18 of 'Roadies' as a host and there were no gang leaders. Apart from him, Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati will be also seen in the show as the gang leaders. Talking about Ashneer, he gained a lot of popularity from the show 'Shark Tank Season 1.' 'Roadies- Karm ya Kaand' is scheduled to be out on MTV and Jio Cinema on June 3.

mtv roadies prince narula rhea chakraborty gautam gulati indian television Instagram mtv

