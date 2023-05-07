Roadies: Gang leaders Gautam Gulati, Prince Narula's heated argument delays shoot

Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati get into a heated argument on Roadies, causing a delay in the shoot

Gautam Gulati, Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty and Sonu Sood

Tensions always run high on reality shows. The road-adventure show Roadies, which has often got the young blood up and about, is no different, especially when moods, egos, and energies clash. During the shoot of a recent episode, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati, two of the show’s gang leaders, got into a heated argument. So much so that the shoot had to be paused for four hours.

As per a source on the set, the issue began with a contestant’s decision to choose Gulati over Narula as his gang leader, over which the two got into a heated argument. Not one to take these insults lightly, Narula shot back at Gulati. The situation quickly got out of hand as they got physical with each other. Host Sonu Sood and gang leader Rhea Chakraborty had to intervene to control the issue and prevent the situation from escalating. On condition of anonymity, a source informed, “It was like watching two kids in a playground fighting over a toy. They were behaving insecurely and were constantly trying to upstage each other.” Since the 19th season is tagged ‘Kaand’, the source claimed, “It [seemed] like they were trying to cause an issue just for the sake of it. Both seemed determined to [escalate the issue], which was unnecessary. If Sonu and Rhea had not intervened, it could have gotten even uglier.”

Sources also claim that those present on set were shocked at the intensity of the argument. Unhappy with the incident, the makers had to halt the shoot, causing an extension of the schedule for the whole team. It remains to be seen whether Narula and Gulati will be able to put their differences aside and work together on the show.

