Rannvijay Singha recalls Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare's 'Roadies Rising' days with throwback pics

On Tuesday, Singha took to his Instagram handle to share two throwback picture featuring Shiv

Shiv Thakare and Rannvijay Singha. Pic- Instagram

Shiv Thakare is one of the 16 contestants who entered the Bigg Boss 16 house in October this year. He had previously won Bigg Boss Marathi 2. The actor is not new to the reality television. Back in 2017, he had participated in the poplar MTV show 'Roadies Rising'.

Shiv Thakare has been in the house for over 2 months now and has amassed a sizable fan following with his game in the house. Amid his rising popularity on social media, old clips of his days in Roadies Rising is also going viral. Now, actor/Roadies judge Rannvijay has shared a throwback picture with Shiv from his days on Roadies and also penned a very encouraging note. Rannvijay, who won the first season of Roadies is an integral part of Roadies and has been a mentor/judge for several seasons.

On Tuesday, he took to his Instagram handle to share two throwback picture featuring Shiv. In the first picture, he is seen posing with Shiv Thakare while the second picture has Thakare posing with co-contestants of the season.

Meanwhile, Shiv recently broke down in tears in the Bigg Boss house. In a recent episode, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to come in the living room and shared that he noticed all the contestants have become heavy in their hearts and want to vent out. The voice of Bigg Boss gave them a chance to come to the confession room when called and talk with their hearts open.After listening to this, Shiv breaks down and cries. Bigg Boss calls Shiv inside the confession room and asks him about the breakdown.

Shiv is heard saying: "I was missing my family and I couldn't hold it back. I wish there was someone with whom I could talk to. I kept feeling that am I going wrong in this game?"

Bigg Boss asks Shiv, "You think you are going wrong?"

Shiv says: "People think he has done Bigg Boss Marathi, he would do all planning and plotting but I actually play from my heart and I have always kept friendship over all this. I am only concerned about what my mother is watching."

He added that he tries not "break anybody's heart in this house".

Shiv said that the mistake of provoking Archana made him think that people's perception of him has changed, "even when I try to befriend Shalin, people think he must be planning something that's why I have come close to Shalin. I am close to everyone, there is no planning. I just wanted everyone to walk together".

"When weekend ka vaar happened, I didn't see my name coming up so I got tensed about whether I am playing ok or not. Even one word of appreciation would boost me."

