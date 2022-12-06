×
Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde’s busy schedule costs BMC Rs 6 lakh/month
Mumbai: Measles vaccination goes slow with only 5 per cent kids getting dose in 3 days
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Spot where Cyrus Mistry died gets crash cushion
Mumbai: BMC to reach out to 40,000 hawkers for PM SVANidhi loan scheme
Civic school enrollments plummeted by 27 per cent in 10 yrs: Report

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bigg Boss 16 Netizens express outrage over Shiv Thakare being sidelined by the makers in the show

Bigg Boss 16: Netizens express outrage over Shiv Thakare being sidelined by the makers in the show

Updated on: 06 December,2022 06:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Shekhar Suman said, "I have immense admiration for Shiv but the format prevents me from praising openly”

Bigg Boss 16: Netizens express outrage over Shiv Thakare being sidelined by the makers in the show

Official Instagram Account of Shiv Thakare


With very new episode of the reality show Bigg Boss comes it’s own set of controversies, drama, and entertainment. Based on which the audience takes no time to choose their favourite contestant. And Shiv Thakare is someone who has been a major contributing factor of the current season and has been audiences’s constant favourite owing to his dedication towards the game and his strong headed personality.


Also Read: Akshay Kumar unveils his first look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, WATCH!



But lately, the viewers of the show have been feeling that Shiv Thakare isn’t getting the any of response/suggestions he should be getting in the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode and in 'Weekly Bulletin' from Salman Khan and Shekar Suman respectively, which has restricted him from having a outside perspective of his performance and that it is severely affecting his game. Netizens have left no stones unturned in expressing their views about the same on social media.


Addressing the same issue, while tagging Shekhar Suman, host of the weekly bulletin segment in the show, one of the netizens tweeted, “Sir ye batao ki shiv ko sideline q Kiya ja raha hai colours wale Aisa q kr rahe hai har bar”. To which Shekar Suman replied, “Yehi to game hai game within the game…..jaanam samjha karo.” Soon after Suman’s tweet made it on the social media platform it gave rise to an outrage by the fans questioning the biasedness of the makers towards the show.

Also Read: Have you heard? Never forget dear wifey

Later in a following tweet, Suman also expressed how the format of the show stops him from openly addressing the issue. Says “I have immense respect and admiration for Shiv the way he is playing but all that remains in my heart.The format prevents me from praising anyone openly. But otherwise I do praise them off the record wen I'm recording.unfortunately it gets edited out.”

 

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
bigg boss Bigg Boss salman Khan Bigg Boss 16 bollywood bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update Bollywood Breaking News Bollywood Buzz

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK