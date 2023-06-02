MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand, the 19th season of the adventure reality show, has Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, and Rhea Chakraborty as gang leaders

Roadies 19 host Sonu Sood and gang leaders Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty promise an epic adventure brimming with twists and turns

Listen to this article Roadies 19 begins with Sonu Sood as host, Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty join as gang leaders x 00:00

Roadies – Karm ya Kaand, the latest season of the youth adventure reality television show, is back with high-octane action, daredevilry and electrifying competition. This season will see contestants grapple with a heady mix of colossal challenges and unexpected twists and turns on the road to triumph, beginning from the historic battlefield of Kurukshetra to the hallowed grounds of Kaza.

Host Sonu Sood and gang leaders Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, and Rhea Chakraborty aim to bring unrivalled entertainment to fans across the nation. The phenomenal response to the multi-city on-ground auditions and personal interviews, which stood as a testament to the show’s unceasing popularity, set the tone for the power-packed new season. The daring odyssey will span from Kurukshetra to Kaza, including destinations like Patiala, Chail, Kullu and Sissu enroute.

ADVERTISEMENT

This latest adventure witnessed a contestant auction during personal interviews where gang leaders made a bid to get the gangs loaded with their favourite contestants. The journey promises a staggering new format, beginning with a brand-new element, the Sonu Astra, akin to the twist of fate. It will completely overturn a decision – thereby determining and even altering the destiny of Gang members in the game.

Roadies’ currency ‘Roadium’, which was introduced last season will continue to play a pivotal role in enabling contestants to power up and get special advantages. The journey of Karm Ya Kaand will follow a cycle of Roadium Tasks, Immunity Tasks, Buyouts and Vote outs. Contestants can earn the Roadies currency during the Roadium Tasks and win immunity at Sonu’s discretion. Gangs can trade the currency to get immunity for their gang members against eliminations, but the winning gang of Immunity Tasks holds the power here!

Talking about his second run as the host of Roadies, Sonu Sood said, "I'm ecstatic to be part of the genre-defining adventure reality show MTV Roadies yet again. The show captures the youth’s spirit and redefines adventure. With the new season, this journey of Karm Ya Kaand along with Gang Leaders Prince, Gautam and Rhea will test Roadies’ physical, emotional, and mental strength at every level. Fans will be at the edge of their seats!"

Gang Leader Prince Narula mentioned, "MTV Roadies has been an integral part of my life, and I'm excited to be back for another season. The show has always been about pushing boundaries and testing limits, and this season will be no different. I can’t wait to kickstart the Kaandigiri on the show this time."

Watch the journey of T.A.C MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kaand premiering on 3rd June, and thereafter every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM only on MTV and Jio Cinema.