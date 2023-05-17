Sonu Sood flaunts his toned body in new workout video; check out

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Sonu Sood dropped a video of himself where he treated his fans to his chiselled physique

Picture Courtesy/Sonu Sood's Instagram account

Sonu Sood is known for his dedication to fitness and it’s no surprise that he’s working hard to get in shape for his upcoming movie ‘Fateh’.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actor dropped a video of himself where he treated his fans to his chiselled physique. He captioned the clip, “#fateh”, with a white heart emoji.

In the video, he can be seen flaunting his toned abs and flexing his muscles, giving major fitness goals to his fans.

The ‘Dabangg’ actor’s fans flooded the comment section with the praises.

A fan wrote, “One and only! The goat!”

Another social media user commented, “Golden heart person.”

He is all set to make his writing debut for this film. Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra, ‘Fateh’ is based on a cybercrime.

Sonu and Jacqueline have participated in various workshops, and are expected to be coached by ethical hackers on the sets while filming.

The film also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles.

Some of the best names from Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film, which is scheduled for a release later this year.

