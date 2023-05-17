Have you heard? Main nahin hoon Don

Rumours are that Shah Rukh Khan may not reprise his role as Don in Farhan Akhtar's third action thriller

Shah Rukh Khan and Farhan Akhtar

Main nahin hoon Don

Uh oh! What is this we’re hearing now? Rumours are rife that Shah Rukh Khan won’t be returning as Don in Farhan Akhtar’s third instalment of the action thriller franchise. And to think that just recently, Ritesh Sidhwani said that his producer partner and director Farhan has begun writing the new Don flick. While he wants to do commercial movies that entertain the audiences, SRK apparently feels that Don 3 isn’t the kind of film that fits into his scheme of things right now. Reportedly, Farhan also discussed the idea of bringing three generations of Dons together — Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh, and a new actor they will bring on board to take the franchise ahead. However, the Pathaan actor vetoed the idea as he found it gimmicky. It is being said that the movie’s makers have initiated discussions with another actor with whom they have collaborated twice before. While he liked their idea, he is apprehensive in taking the legacy forward.

Manoj bats for newbies

Manoj Bajpayee has been talking about Bandaa at every event he has attended in recent times. The actor plays the role of a lawyer who fought legal stalwarts to bring to book a self-proclaimed godman in a 2013 rape case. He is batting for the new artistes making their debut in the courtroom drama. “Suparn S Varma [creative producer], Vinod Bhanushali [producer] and myself are quite old in this business. I’m a little curious and nervous for our director Apoorv Singh Karki as it’s his film debut, and Surya Mohan Kulshreshtha who is playing such an important negative role and is such a great actor,” he says. Manoj adds that he is equally excited for Adrija Sinha. “She has given such a remarkable performance as a 16-year-old girl.”

Rush no more

It appears that Akshay Kumar has realised that wrapping up a movie in 45-odd days is no mean feat. So, he is said to have opened his date diary for Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur’s directorial debut Sky Force. While they finished a week-long talkie portion in Mumbai earlier this month, we hear the actor has allotted about four months to Dinesh Vijan’s production. He is currently shooting for the biopic of C Shankaran Nair, the lawyer who fought against the British for the Jallianwalla Bagh massacre of April 1919. After it is wrapped up by the month-end, Akshay will single-mindedly focus on Sky Force till October. The actor plays an Indian Air Force officer and will be shooting extensive action sequences in different air bases across the country.

Just ‘fooling around’

Amitabh Bachchan recently made headlines for hitching a ride to work. Not surprisingly, he was called out for not wearing a helmet. Consequently, the Mumbai Police tweeted that they have shared the post with the city’s traffic branch. Now, the Hindi cinema icon has issued a clarification. He shared on his blog that the instance is from the shoot on location in Ballard Pier when it was closed on Sunday. Big B explained, “One lane in the region [was] blocked off by police permission for shoot… the lane [is] barely 30-40 metres... The dress I wear is my costume for the film (sic).” He added that he was just ‘fooling around’ by hopping on a crew member’s bike, and they were just giving the impression of riding to save time, but in reality, they weren’t moving anywhere. Bachchan concluded his post stating that while he would certainly opt for a bike ride if there was ever a “problem of punctuality”, he would surely wear a helmet, and adhere to the traffic rules and regulations.

Release delayed again

Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha has been deferred yet again. This time around, it was to avoid being swept off in the Jawan wave. The release of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer with director Atlee was recently moved from June 2 to September 7. Initially scheduled to release in November 2022, Yodha was pushed to July 7 and later, to September 15, due to extensive VFX work. But with SRK’s Jawan rescheduled to September 7, the makers of Sidharth’s action thriller are now looking at a more favourable window in the last quarter of the year. Produced by Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead.

Varun’s next mission

After some back and forth, Varun Dhawan’s next with Atlee has been finalised. Reportedly, it is an adaptation of the 2016 Tamil hit, Theri. However, the south director will not be helming the Hindi version that has been reworked keeping in mind the sensibilities of north Indian audiences. He will only be producing it along with Murad Khetani. Kalees, who has previously made Kee (2019), has been roped in to direct the Hindi film. Varun will step into Thalapathy Vijay’s shoes to play the cop whose sole mission is to protect his daughter from the baddies. The makers are said to be in talks with Janhvi Kapoor and other leading ladies for the parts essayed by Samantha and Amy Jackson in the Tamil original. The makers plan to take the film on floors this August, after Varun wraps up shooting Raj-DK’s Citadel.

Spilling the beans

Actors love to spill the beans on their friends. Recently, while promoting the OTT release of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor hinted at Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday’s rumoured relationship. When comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj claimed to have been married to Aditya for 45 minutes, RK called his buddy to check if it was true. Later, when asked if he would call her for his New Year’s Eve party as Aditya also attended the last time around, Ranbir said, “He is always here. I don’t know if he wants to be around you. I know he likes a girl starting with the letter A.” Wonder what the very private ARK and the ever-so-chirpy Ananya have to say to that now.