Fans who had been eagerly waiting for Katrina Kaif to post some unseen romantic pictures with her actor-hubby Vicky Kaushal finally took to her Instagram feed to share a set of pictures. Take a look!

Pic Courtesy/ Katrina Kaif's Instagram

Listen to this article Katrina Kaif was saving the most adorable pics with Vicky Kaushal for his birthday, here's proof x 00:00

It is Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's birthday today and fans have been eagerly waiting for his actress-wife Katrina Kaif to post a birthday wish for the star with some unseen pics. The wait is over! Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram feed as she shared two pictures of the duo together. In the first picture, the lovebirds can be seen having an adorable moment as they do a romantic dance and the second picture sees Katrina embraced in Vicky Kaushal's arms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

In the caption, Katrina wrote, "A little dance , dher saara pyaar …. Happiest birthday my love (red heart emoji)"

Fans who had been waiting for the pictures, took to the comments section to shower the couple with all their love.

A fan wrote, "Please we a need a video of this dance too"

Another wrote, "Perfect example of Rab ne bana di jodi"

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are coming together as a jodi for the first time on screen, in the Laxman Utekar-directed Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The trailer of the film was released on Monday, showing the pair as a warring couple heading towards a divorce. The film also has an ensemble cast that includes some of the industry's most respected actors such as Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Sood and others.

A fun family entertainer, the film explores the unique love story of Kapil and Soumya. With a wholesome blend of romance and comedy, it is the perfect summer watch to enjoy with loved ones. The trailer that was released today has left the audience intrigued about what could be the cause of such a hilarious divorce and the family drama. The trailer has a '80s vibe with Bappi Lahiri songs playing in the background.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in the third installment of the 'Tiger' franchise, 'Tiger 3', alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The upcoming actioner stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. The film is being directed by Maneesh Sharma.