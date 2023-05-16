On the occasion of Vicky Kaushal's birthday, makers of the the film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' surprised his fans with the latest single from the film 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye'

Makers of the the film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' surprised Vicky Kaushal's fans on his birthday with the latest single from the film 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye'

Listen to this article 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' makers surprise Vicky Kaushal fans on his birthday with new song x 00:00

The trailer of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' which was released yesterday has received tremendous love from the audiences. The audiences instantly fell in love with the glimpses of 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye' featured in it.

Today on the occasion of Vicky Kaushal's birthday, the makers of the film decided to surprise his fans with a special treat. 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye' was released live with Vicky. Arijit Singh’s magical vocals coupled with Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics and Sachin-Jigar’s composition bring out the beautiful chemistry of Vicky-Sara Ali Khan.

Expressing his excitement about the song, Vicky Kaushal said, “This song is super special to me. Couldn't have asked for a better gift on my birthday. This one’s for all my fans. I hope the audience enjoys the heartfelt emotions we've tried to bring to the screen.”



Sara Ali Khan adds, “The song resonates with the essence of pure love, and sharing the screen with Vicky has been a joy. I can't wait for everyone to witness the magic of this beautiful song."



Sachin-Jigar stated, “Phir Aur Kya Chahiye is straight from our hearts to the audience, the lyrics and the melody are as honest as they can be and we are so thrilled to see that Vicky and Sara look beautiful in the video and their chemistry completely enhances the feel of the song. Hoping that the audience feels the love and the song leaves a lasting impression.”

Also read: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's divorce drama has a '80s vibe

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are coming together as a jodi for the first time on screen, in the Laxman Utekar-directed 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. The trailer of the film was released on Monday, showing the pair as a warring couple heading towards a divorce. The film also has an ensemble cast that includes some of the industry's most respected actors such as Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Sood and others.

A fun family entertainer, the film explores the unique love story of Kapil and Soumya. With a wholesome blend of romance and comedy, it is the perfect summer watch to enjoy with loved ones. The trailer that was released today has left the audience intrigued about what could be the cause of such a hilarious divorce and the family drama. The trailer has a '80s vibe with Bappi Lahiri songs playing in the background.