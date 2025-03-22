Breaking News
Sit With Hitlist

'He is scary': Sooraj Barjatya took anxiety pills after asking Amitabh Bachchan to be a part of Uunchai | Sit With Hitlist

Updated on: 22 March,2025 12:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

On the latest episode of Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist series, Sooraj Barjatya recalled how he ended up doing Uunchai during the pandemic which challenged him as a filmmaker

Sooraj Barjatya, A still from Uunchai

Sooraj Barjatya, who was honoured with the Best Director award at the 70th National Film Awards for his film Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan as one of the leads, admitted that he took anxiety pills in the process of getting him onboard. On the latest episode of Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist series, Sooraj recalled how he ended up doing the project during the pandemic which challenged him as a filmmaker. 


Sooraj Barjatya on making Uunchai


The filmmaker revealed that he had the subject locked since 2016 but never dreamt of directing it. After thoughts of passing on the baton, he decided to take it up himself during the pandemic. Sooraj said, “I was sifting through subjects and when I came to Uunchai it just hit me that I should be the one doing this. Nothing was working so make what is challenging. I took it since I had nothing to lose. Upon reading it I realised it wasn’t my style but I was not letting it go. In 2-3 months we wrote it. Now my challenge was to get Amitabh Bachchan.”


Sooraj on presenting Uunchai to Big B

The movie maverick recalled narrating Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon which starred Abhishek Bachchan in the presence of Big B and Jaya Bachchan. “He listens with his [eyes], he doesn’t blink. And he is scary. It’s so scary. I sent the story across and he sent a message on a Zoom call. I had two anxiety medicines before opening it up,” he added. 

About Uunchai 

The film showcased Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Danny Denzongpa planning and discussing the notion of summiting Mount Everest, but Danny dies of old age before they can reach a decision. The rest of his friends decide to carry on his wish and to immerse Danny's character's ashes at Mount Everest. Parineeti Chopra is seen as a trainer in the movie as she trains them for their task and eventually, they make it possible with Neena Gupta and Sarika in the company.

The film marked the directorial comeback of Sooraj Barjatya after his 2015 family drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which starred Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

