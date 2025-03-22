On the latest episode of Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist series, Sooraj Barjatya admitted that he doesn’t like the climax of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and asserted that he could have done it more gracefully

Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo starring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor revolves around the story of a royal family and how an outsider, Prem, played by Salman, tries to mend the broken bridges of the clan. However, the film failed to appeal to the critics who termed it a “royal pain”. On the latest episode of Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist series, Sooraj admitted that he doesn’t like the climax of the film and asserted that he could have done it more gracefully.

Sooraj and Salman are similar at the core

Speaking about his bond with Salman Khan, Sooraj Barjatya shared, “I don’t go to his party. Our styles are very different but sometimes he says ‘Main agar Rajshri mein paida hota toh main aisa hota’. But at the core, we are both the same. He tells me, ‘Sooraj wohi karte hai, wohi baithte hai, wohi simple life hai, wohi maasi hai’. I went to him with Prem Ratan Dhan Payo's first version of the script and today we can see through each other. He says, ‘Sooraj Bhau why are we complicating?’ I said ‘Salman Bhai your image is so big’, he said ‘Kaaika image’, and he said ‘Jaane do’. He said to go for simple. Yet I put some action to it because I wanted to also serve his audience which is so huge.”

Sooraj doesn’t like the climax of PRDP

Salman and Sooraj started collaborating with Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989, followed by Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), and Hum Saath-Saath Hain. The filmmaker added, “I tried to play a little safe. The action part I was doing it for the sake of… I feel I should not have done it. Armaan holding a gun and on a motorboat and I wouldn’t have done all that. I would have just made it a straight emotional affair. But when I look at it I don’t like to see the climax. I could have done it much more gracefully.”

Recently, Sooraj Barjatya made his OTT debut with Bada Naam Karenge. The series, streaming now on Sony LIV, marks a significant milestone for Rajshri Productions as it ventures into the digital space for the first time.