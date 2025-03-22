On the latest episode of Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist series, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya recounts Salman Khan’s audition for Maine Pyar Kiya, his first film as a lead actor

Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya, Sooraj Barjatya

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya remembers his first impression of Salman Khan – a short boy who couldn’t dance. But place him in front of the camera and his swag would come alive. On the latest episode of Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist series, Sooraj recounts Salman’s audition for Maine Pyar Kiya, his first film as a lead actor.

How Salman Khan was roped in for Maine Pyar Kiya

Sooraj Barjatya recalled that a model auditioning for the role of Suman suggested Salman Khan’s name to essay Prem. The filmmaker questioned, “Why would Salim (Khan) Saab’s son work with me?” However, he was determined to launch a new face.

Sooraj shared, “I am in my room and then he has come, I go out to see him and he is such a short boy. I said, ‘He doesn’t even look like a hero’. But he came to my room and some pictures he had brought. He looked outstanding in them. I started narrating and we shook hands at the interval.”

Salman Khan’s dancing skills

Sooraj further mentioned that his major concern was putting Salman for a screen test. “It was my mistake as a newcomer. His voice wasn’t there. There was no throw. Couldn’t understand what he was saying."

The filmmaker decided to test Salman’s dancing skills and Farah (Khan) was called to the studio to show some steps. They rehearsed some moves on the song Hum To Tere Aashiq Hain from the film Farz. “I have the test footage where it is going all wrong foot.”

About Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya

Maine Pyar Kiya also starred Bhagyashree, Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Rajeev Verma, Ajit Vachani, and Laxmikant Berde.

The film tells the story of two individuals and relates their journey from friendship to how they fall in love but later have to fight family differences to be together.

The film, which was released on December 29, 1989. It was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 2 crore, and emerged as a commercial blockbuster, grossing Rs 30 crore worldwide. It became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year and the highest-grossing Indian film of the 1980s.