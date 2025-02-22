Breaking News
Updated on: 23 February,2025 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Letty Mariam Abraham | letty.abraham@mid-day.com

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya initially planned to work on Prem Ki Shaadi with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, but sources claim the project has been put on hold

Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya share a successful partnership, having delivered several hits together. Nearly a decade has passed since their last collaboration, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). They initially planned to work on Prem Ki Shaadi, but sources claim the project has been put on hold. Instead, Barjatya is now developing another film with Khan.


“The film has been pushed a little because, with Salman, I need a subject that is age-appropriate. The story has to fit him correctly; I cannot have him do [a film like] Hum Aapke Hain Koun [1994] again,” says Barjatya.


He explains that Khan has a vast fan base eager to see him in roles that suit him. “It’s not fair to anyone. I have to showcase a love story that suits him. We have cracked the story. It is taking me some time. Before that, I’ll make another story,” he shares.


Rumours suggest that Barjatya is planning a film with Ayushmann Khurrana. When asked to confirm, he says, “I cannot say anything. I will make the announcement next month.”

