Sooraj Pancholi and Nimrit Kaur share their excitement for the remix of Kishore Kumar's iconic 'Jaane Jaa'

The new version of Kishore Kumar's iconic 'Jaane Jaa' features the soulful voices of Atif Aslam and Asees Kaur and has been reimagined by DJ Chetas

VYRL Originals presents a brand new and fresh avatar of the 70s masterpiece, 'Jaane Jaa' from the iconic movie 'Jawani Diwani'. The new version of Kishore Kumar's iconic song 'Jaane Jaa' features the soulful voices of Atif Aslam and Asees Kaur and has been reimagined by DJ Chetas.

Sooraj Pancholi, who is delighted to be back on screen with Jaane Jaa, says, “I am extremely thrilled to be a part of this iconic track Jaane Jaa’s re-creation. The theme and the storyline of the music video are something that excited me the most to say yes instantly. I am more inclined towards the action genre and Jaane Jaa gave me a space to explore that side of it. Hope the audience enjoys and loves this version of the musical masterpiece.”

Talking about her excitement on the release of Jaane Jaa, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia says, “'Jaane Jaa,' is such a cool take on the timeless 70s classic hit.! The music video is stylishly shot, and I got to try my hand in action. It’s for the first time that the audience will see me in a completely new look, and I am excited to see what the response will be like.”

DJ Chetas who has re-produced the track Jaane Jaa shares, "Jaane Jaa has been a favorite of mine since my childhood and has always been on my setlist. When the opportunity presented itself, I was kicked to reimagine the cult classic for a new-age urban audience. I'm excited and nervous to see how people react to the track. Getting the vocals of Atif for the song and Asees complementing the same is just an explosive combination. The original song remains unparalleled, and this is my humble tribute to that.”

Talking about her experience singing this legendary song, singer Asees Kaur says “There is always an added pressure in re-creating an iconic song such as Jaane Jaa and Chetas has wonderfully re-imagined it with his magic. I was nervous but at the same time I enjoyed recording this song and now I am just looking forward to people’s take on it. I hope we as a whole team have done justice to this much-celebrated masterpiece.”





