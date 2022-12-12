Sound check: A snap review of new music

The finesse with which the duo complement each other is particularly noteworthy. If Moghe infuses elements of pop music with her style of singing, Trivedi gives the song a classic touch with his seamless delivery
Amit Trivedi
Amit Trivedi’s new single
Worth your time: Yes
Truth be told, it is tough to fault even a single track from Amit Trivedi’s recently launched album, Jadu Salona. If you have been a fan of the musician’s Bollywood compositions, this six-piece offering — comprising simple but addictive melodies — is likely to stay with you for several weeks. Shehnaiyan, rendered by Trivedi along with Rupali Moghe, is a contemporary wedding track that is as modern as it is traditional.
The finesse with which the duo complement each other is particularly noteworthy. If Moghe infuses elements of pop music with her style of singing, Trivedi gives the song a classic touch with his seamless delivery.
