Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: ‘Cops are trying to intimidate woman who lost child in taxi’
Mumbai: Khar resident finds wife, sister’s pictures on escort website
Mumbai: Row over child ICU at JJ hospital
Mumbai: Fix our education infra first, Kerala model can wait, says Educationists
Maharashtra: PM inaugurates Phase I of Samruddhi Mahamarg

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sound check A snap review of new music

Sound check: A snap review of new music

Updated on: 12 December,2022 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

The finesse with which the duo complement each other is particularly noteworthy. If Moghe infuses elements of pop music with her style of singing, Trivedi gives the song a classic touch with his seamless delivery

Sound check: A snap review of new music

Amit Trivedi


Amit Trivedi’s new single 
Worth your time: Yes


Truth be told, it is tough to fault even a single track from Amit Trivedi’s recently launched album, Jadu Salona.  If you have been a fan of the musician’s Bollywood compositions, this six-piece offering — comprising simple but addictive melodies — is likely to stay with you for several weeks. Shehnaiyan, rendered by Trivedi along with Rupali Moghe, is a contemporary wedding track that is as modern as it is traditional. 



The finesse with which the duo complement each other is particularly noteworthy. If Moghe infuses elements of pop music with her style of singing, Trivedi gives the song a classic touch with his seamless delivery. 


Also Read: 'I love the space of independent music right now', says composer Amit Trivedi

Today in music

Mick Jagger

December 12, 2008: The town where Mick Jagger and Keith Richards grew up announced it was to name streets in a new estate after the hits of Rolling Stones. Folk staying at Sympathy Street, please raise your hand

Also Read: Mick Jagger returns to stage following heart surgery

Did you like Qala?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
amit trivedi Music bollywood news Entertainment News Mick Jagger Entertainment Buzz Entertainment

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK