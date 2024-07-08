Ma Dong-seok has worked in films 'Train to Busan', 'Derailed', 'The Outlaws', 'The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos' and MCU’s 'Eternals'.

Ma Dong-seok, Prabhas Pic/Instagram, AFP

Listen to this article Korean actor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next! Meet the villain roped in for Prabhas-starrer 'Spirit' x 00:00

South Korean actor Ma Dong-seok, also known as Don Lee, who has worked in films 'Train to Busan', 'Derailed', 'The Outlaws', 'The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos' and MCU’s 'Eternals' will be reportedly seen as the villain in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film 'Spirit' starring Prabhas. Buzz is that the makers plan to release this as a pan-Asian movie and Korean is an inclusion given the culture's mass popularity across the globe through K-pop and K-drama.

Ma has done about 50 films across 15 years in showbiz. Over his career, the 53-year-old star has carved out a presence in the South Korean movie industry as a lovable action character who is powerful and tough but friendly and warm-hearted.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was also the first ethnically Korean actor to take a lead role in a Marvel superhero film with his role as Gilgamesh in 'Eternals'. South Korean Soo-hyun, known as Claudia Kim, played a supporting role as a geneticist in 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015).

Coming to 'Spirit', the upcoming project will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Bhadrakali pictures.

Sharing the news, Prabhas earlier said, "This is my 25th film and there is no better way to celebrate it. Spirit has a great feel in the story and it'll be a special film for my fans too. Working with Bhushan Kumar has always been easy and comforting and he is one of the best producers we have, who I share a great rapport with. Sandeep is a dream director for all and now with Spirit, I have got the chance to associate with such a powerhouse of talent. It's an amazing storyline and I can't wait to start working on SPIRIT as my fans are eagerly waiting to see me in this avatar for a very long time."

Sandeep also expressed his happiness. "Announcing the 25th film with India's biggest superstar will be the biggest news for his fans throughout the world. Working with Prabhas Garu will be a great level of excitement and I'm sure the excitement will be doubled once I start to shoot. Everything is big about this announcement because Bhushanji is the biggest producer in the country today who is also a very friendly and understanding producer, he is like a brother too. I'm very happy and comfortable associating with T-Series & my brother Pranay Reddy Vanga of Bhadrakali pictures for the third time," he said.

(With inputs from Agencies)