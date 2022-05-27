"Spectacular is the word": Power Couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan raise the glam game

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 May,2022 09:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Bollywood Diva Kareena Kapoor could be seen adorning a stunning silver-metallic midi dress, featuring a sleek belt tied around her torso. She opted for a minimal glam look. Her embellished box clutch complimented the entire look

Picture courtesy/Kareena Kapoor's Instagram account


Power Couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan stole the spotlight, raising the glam game at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash.

Taking to the Instagram handle of Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor, she posted some glimpses of the couple's attire and thanked filmmaker Karan Johar for the night. "A night to remember...[?]Thank you @karanjohar Spectacular is the word...[?] she captioned the post.




 
 
 
 
 
