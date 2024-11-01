We have brought a curation of the spookiest films starring the best of the stars to spice up your Halloween binge. Cherry on the top is that some of these have re-released in theatres

Looking for the perfect mix of scares and laughs this Halloween? Horror-comedy movies are the best way to get your heart racing and keep you cracking up at the same time! Whether you're into spooky jump scares or hilarious twists, we've got you covered with our list of the top five horror-comedy movies. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for a rollercoaster of spooky fun!

Stree 2

Stree 2 is a perfect blend of horror and comedy that keeps you hooked from start to finish. With an exciting storyline and a star-studded cast, including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi, this movie is a must-watch! Directed by Amar Kaushik, the story takes us back to the haunted town of Chanderi, where a terrifying headless creature is mysteriously abducting women. Once again, it’s up to Vicky and his friends to save the day and protect their town. This thrilling and fun-filled movie is available to watch on Prime Video, don’t miss it!

Munjya

Munjya is a fantastic example of a successful horror-comedy, a genre that's tricky to get right. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the movie stars talented actors like Shravari, Abhay Verma, Bhagyashree Limaye, and Mona Singh, who impressed the audience with their performances. The story follows a young man who visits his native village, only to uncover a dark family secret involving a vengeful spirit called Munjya. The twist? Munjya wants to get married! Now, the young man must fight to save himself and his love. Full of laughs and thrills, Munjya is available to stream on Disney + Hotstar.

Jhamkudi

Jhamkudi is a perfect blend of spooky horror and laugh-out-loud comedy! The movie’s fun and thrilling storyline, along with the fantastic performances by stars like Manasi Parekh, Viraj Ghelani, Ojas Rawal, and Sanjay Goradia, keeps the audience hooked from start to finish. Directed by Umang Vyas, the story takes place in Raniwada, a small village in Gujarat cursed by an evil witch named Jhamkudi during the Navratri festival. When real estate agent Bablo and royal heir Kumud return to Raniwada, they plan to confront the terrifying wrath of the witch to save the village. If you’re looking for a must-watch this Halloween, Jhamkudi, available on ShemarooMe, is an exciting and entertaining choice!

Kakuda

After the success of Munjya, director Aditya Sarpotdar is back with another hit, Kakuda, a fun mix of horror and comedy. The movie's exciting storyline, paired with a stellar cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem, Aasif Khan, and Sachin Vidrohi, makes it a must-watch. Set in the village of Rathodi, which is haunted by Kakuda, a mischievous dwarf ghost, the film keeps you hooked. Every house in the village has two doors, one normal and one small, because, at 7:15 pm every Tuesday, Kakuda returns! Inspired by real-life events, Kakuda is now streaming on ZEE5, ready to give you laughs and chills!

Tumbbad

This 2018 film starring Sohum Shah in the lead role follows the story of Vinayak Rao who is on a hunt to search for an ancient treasure in the village of Tumbbad. Vinayak finds the secret behind the sinister monster Hastar who safeguards the cursed wealth and tries to acquire it. The folklore says that anyone who has tried to acquire that wealth has met with ill-fate thereby instilling fear of Hastar in the minds of villagers. The movie was lauded for its cinematography, depiction and unique perspective to the Indian horror genre.

Alongside all these films, 'Bhool Bhulaiya 3', which hit the theatres on November 1, is also highly anticipated among the audience as a suitable addition to the horror comedy franchise.