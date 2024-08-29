Breaking News
Mumbai: New WR corridor work begins today, Rs 2,000-crore gamechanger
Exclusive | Badlapur sexual assault: More than a week after protests broke out, Badlapur school partially reopens
Mumbai: Virar tutorial owner held for molesting girl in class
Mumbai: Illegal debris dumping rampant in Wadala
Mumbai: GRP catches thief who only stole from women
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sridevi Anil Kapoors throwback pic from Mr India shoot make you nostalgic

Sridevi, Anil Kapoor's throwback pic from 'Mr India' shoot make you nostalgic

Updated on: 29 August,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Mr India starring Sridevi and Anil Kapoor is considered one of the most iconic movies in Indian cinema. Boney Kapoor shared a black-and-white picture from its shoot

Sridevi, Anil Kapoor's throwback pic from 'Mr India' shoot make you nostalgic

Picture Courtesy/Boney Kapoor's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Sridevi, Anil Kapoor's throwback pic from 'Mr India' shoot make you nostalgic
x
00:00

Boney Kapoor took fans down memory lane as he dropped a throwback picture from the movie Mr India. This film, starring Sridevi and Anil Kapoor, is considered one of the most iconic movies in Indian cinema.


Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, Boney shared a black-and-white picture that was taken just before the movie's shoot began in 1985.



In the photo, Sridevi, Anil Kapoor, and writer Javed Akhtar can be seen together.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

Anil can be seen dressed in a style very similar to his look in the film, while Sridevi is seen wearing a long dress. The men, including Javed Akhtar, can be seen dressed in white shirts and jeans. Boney too looks no less than a hero.

Along with the picture, Boney added a picture that read, "January 5th 1985 Just before first day shoot 'Mr India'."

Soon after Boney added the picture, fans chimed in the comment section.

One fan wrote, "My favorite childhood film. Part 2 is needed. Anil Kapoor ji and Ranveer Singh as a villain."

Another fan commented, "The winning team of India's best children's film."

A third fan added, "Mr. India 2, please, sir."

"Anil still looks the same," penned another fan.

Mr India was jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Surinder Kapoor under the Narsimha Enterprises banner. Directed by Shekhar Kapur, the film was a superhero story written by the famous duo Salim-Javed. This movie was their last project together before their split. The music, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, was also a hit, making Mr. India the second highest-grossing film of 1987.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

boney kapoor sridevi anil kapoor mr india bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK