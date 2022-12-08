Sriram Raghavan teams up with Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda for IKKIS

The makers made the announcement of their exciting project on Dharmendra Deol's 86th Birthday
The team of 'IKKIS'
When it comes to blending strong content with quality entertainment, celebrated filmaker Sriram Raghavan has always stayed ahead in the league.
It's a double win this time as the national-award winning Director has teamed up with Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films for their latest project 'IKKIS' a war-drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal PVC. He is the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra who lived an exemplary life.
The film will star the thespian himself along with the handsome Agastya Nanda headlining it. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, IKKIS is a war drama, the film will be going on floor next year.
