Sriram Raghavan teams up with Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda for IKKIS

Updated on: 08 December,2022 05:06 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The makers made the announcement of their exciting project on Dharmendra Deol's 86th Birthday

Sriram Raghavan teams up with Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda for IKKIS

The team of 'IKKIS'


When it comes to blending strong content with quality entertainment, celebrated filmaker Sriram Raghavan has always stayed ahead in the league.

It's a double win this time as the national-award winning Director has teamed up with Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films for their latest project 'IKKIS' a  war-drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal PVC. He is the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra who lived an exemplary life.

The film will star the thespian himself along with the handsome Agastya Nanda headlining it. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, IKKIS is a war drama, the film will be going on floor next year. 


