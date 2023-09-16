SRK sings birthday song for Nayanthara's mother at 'Jawan' success press meet

Nayanthara missed the Jawan success meet in Mumbai as it was her mother's birthday

Pic/Twitter

Actor Nayanthara was unable to attend the 'Jawan' success press meet. Shah Rukh Khan revealed that because of her mother's birthday, she couldn't make it to the event. 'Nayanthara ji is not here because it's her mother's birthday.' He also sang a birthday song for her mother.

Nayanthara was unable to attend the 'Jawan' news conference in person, so she sent a video message in her stead. She stated her wish to appear in front of the media. She thanked everyone for their love and support, saying it meant the world to her. She also congratulated and appreciated Shah Rukh Khan.

She said, 'Even though I am not there I want to send a big hug to my friends from the media and fans. Actually truly wish I could be there with you all surrounded by incredible people who supported me throughout my journey. But today is also a special occasion for my family so I wanted to spend with them. I have read all your messages and I have to say it is almost overwhelming to receive so much love for Jawan. Your support means the whole world to me and I am extremely grateful for it. I am thankful to my entire co-stars and team for giving me this opportunity.'

On working with SRK she added, 'To share the screen with him and witness his exceptional talent and lively energy in person was truly fabulous.'

Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Actor Deepika Padukone could be seen in a guest appearance role.

