Statue of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from ‘DDLJ’ will be erected in Leicester Square

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s 1995 blockbuster “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” (DDLJ) by Yash Raj Films is set to become the first ever statue honouring Indian cinema to be erected in London's Leicester Square.

The bronze statue will showcase SRK and Kajol, in an iconic DDLJ pose. Set to be unveiled in Spring this year, the announcement spotlights how the film is loved by the over five million strong British South Asian community.

On Wednesday, the Heart of London Business Alliance announced that Yash Raj Films’ DDLJ statue will be joining the ‘Scenes in the Square’ movie trail in Leicester Square. This will mark the start of 30-year celebrations of the romantic film, which marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra.

"Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” follows two non-resident Indians, Raj and Simran, and their star-crossed love story across Europe and India, beginning on a train from King’s Cross Station.

The location couldn’t be more fitting, with Leicester Square featuring in DDLJ in a scene when Raj and Simran first cross paths, albeit unbeknown to one another, before setting off on their European adventure. The scene features two of the square’s cinemas prominently, with Raj seen in front of the Vue cinema, and Simran walking past the Odeon Leicester Square.

The new statue will be positioned along the eastern terrace, outside the Odeon cinema, honouring this scene. Other London locations featured in the film include Horseguards Avenue, Hyde Park, Tower Bridge and King’s Cross Station.

In the UK, the film’s cultural significance remains, with a new musical based on DDLJ, Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical, set to start at the Manchester Opera House on May 29, 2025.

DDLJ will be next to iconic film characters like Harry Potter, Laurel & Hardy, Bugs Bunny, Gene Kelly in Singin’ in the Rain, Mary Poppins, Mr. Bean, Paddington and DC Super-Heroes Batman and Wonder Woman.

Mark Williams, Deputy Chief Executive at Heart of London Business Alliance, says: “It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to add to our trail Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, who are such titans of international cinema.”

“Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most successful and important Bollywood films of all time, and we’re excited by the prospect of bringing to the trail the first film that actually features Leicester Square as a location. The statue is a fitting tribute to the global popularity of Bollywood and a celebration of London’s rich diversity. We’re in no doubt it will attract fans from all around the world to Leicester Square, the home of film and entertainment.”

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, added: “When Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) was released 30 years ago, the film became a defining moment for Indian cinema and changed the face of the industry, capturing the hearts of everyone who saw it all over the globe. We’re thrilled to be the first Indian film to be represented in ‘Scenes in the Square’.”

“It also marks 30 years of DDLJ, a film that has spread love and joy globally and shows the cultural impact it has had in the UK.”

“We are honoured that our superstars and our film are being recognized on the world stage alongside the Hollywood elite, from Gene Kelly to Laurel & Hardy to Harry Potter.”

