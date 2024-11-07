Breaking News
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa to turn producers, 'Guns & Gulaabs' AD Vivek Daschaudhary will helm untitled film

Updated on: 07 November,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Rajkummar Rao with wife Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa to turn producers, 'Guns & Gulaabs' AD Vivek Daschaudhary will helm untitled film
In a 14-year career, Rajkummar Rao has established himself as one of the finest actors of the current crop. Now, he is keen to extend his love for cinema beyond acting. We’ve heard the actor, along with actor-wife Patralekhaa, is turning producer with a yet-untitled film that will be helmed by Vivek Daschaudhary, who served as an assistant director on Guns & Gulaabs (2023). If things go as planned, the Rao-led project will go on floors in January 2025.


Vivek DaschaudharyVivek Daschaudhary


While he was toying with the idea of production for some time, the phenomenal success of Stree 2 cemented his decision. An insider shared, “Raj has been passionate about exploring different dimensions of filmmaking. It was Patralekhaa’s idea that they graduate to production, and after Stree 2’s smashing success, he felt it was the perfect time to dive in.”


It’s interesting that for their maiden production, Rao and Patralekhaa are backing the vision of Daschaudhary, who will foray into feature films with the project. It turns out the director’s fresh cinematic approach resonated with the couple, who want to bet on novel stories and new voices. Another source working on the film told us, “It’s an unconventional drama. Raj and Vivek both have a deep respect for meaningful stories and want to bring such narratives to the fore. While Raj and Patralekhaa have multiple productions in the works right now, this will be the first to roll in January. It’s a direct-to-web film for Netflix.”

