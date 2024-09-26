'Stree 2' actor Aparshakti Khurana said, "Once, at the end of the month, I really needed money, and when I withdrew from the ATM, I only had 556 rupees left"

Aparshakti Khurana Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article 'Stree 2' actor Aparshakti Khurana recalls financial crisis with only Rs 556 left in bank account x 00:00

Actor Aparshakti Khurana is on cloud nine as his latest release 'Stree 2' created a storm at the box office. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film, which hit theatres on Independence Day, is still going strong in theatres. The actor, who is the brother of Bollywood superstar Ayushmann Khurrana, opened up about his financial crisis during his struggle days in Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Aparshakti Khurana was left with only Rs 556 in his account

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Aparshakti said, "It was difficult. There were many days when getting a role was out of the question; you couldn't even get into a casting director's office. I remember when I used to come to Delhi from Chandigarh for work, I used to face financial hardships. I used to work in Delhi. Once, at the end of the month, I really needed money, and when I withdrew from the ATM, I only had 556 rupees left. I’ve been through tough times. I've struggled with financial issues, but now, looking back, I feel humble. I believe that our struggles teach us the value of success."

Aparshakti Khurana is basking in the success of ‘Stree 2’

'Stree 2' also stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. The film has etched its name in cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'. The storyline of ‘Stree 2’ picks up in the haunted town of Chanderi, where the malevolent spirit known as Sarkata wreaks havoc. Unlike the previous film, which featured a ghost targeting men, this installment focuses on a sinister entity that preys on modern, empowered women.

Aparshakti Khurana plays a sign language expert in ‘Berlin’

'Berlin' is set in New Delhi in the politically charged atmosphere of the 1990s. The actor plays the role of a sign language expert, who has been tasked to communicate with a spy, played by Ishwak Singh.

"Sign language is something you must have rarely seen someone doing. Hence it became a difficult thing to acquire. At the same time, it was a responsibility, because we are representing a community which deserves all that love and respect in the society,” he told ANI.

Written and directed by Atul Sabharwal, the film also stars Rahul Bose, Anupriya Goenka, and Kabir Bedi.