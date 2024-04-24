Aparshakti Khurana and Ayushmann Khurrana have shared screen space in the 2019 film ‘Bala’.

Aparshakti Khurana Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Aparshakti Khurana: ‘Not bothered that I'll get overshadowed by Ayushmann’ | Exclusive x 00:00

Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who featured in the spy thriller ‘Berlin’ that premiered at the Red Lorry Film Festival curated by BookMyShow, says that after exploring the comedy genre predominantly in the initial stages of his career, he ventured into a serious form of showbiz with roles in ‘Jubilee’ and ‘Dhokha: Round D Corner’. He exclusively tells mid-day.com, “Suddenly there was a certain kind of intensity which the casting directors and the makers could see in my eyes and people have also accepted me in this space. But the next one which I'm going to shoot is a comedy. So I'm happy that I'm getting to do a mix of all the worlds.”

Very few know that Aparshakti made his acting debut with 'Saat Uchakkey', released months before 'Dangal'. However, it was the Aamir Khan-starrer that got him into the spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aparshakti’s brother Ayushmann Khurrana was already a successful actor by the time he entered showbiz. However, the actor maintains that the ‘Andhadhun’ wasn’t his shortcut to the entertainment industry. He asserts, “Whatever little I've achieved is a journey of my own. I didn't take any star brother launch. I don't think there's even one producer or director in the entire city who can say that Ayush bhaiya called or messaged for me. That has never happened. You normally get bothered with such things when your brother is really helping you out. That's not happening in my case. I'm extremely comfortable in my space.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana)

The two brothers have shared screen space in the 2019 film ‘Bala’.

Having said that, Aparshakti is one of the few siblings of a superstar who has found success in the film industry. Not many have had the chance to taste anything close to what the ‘Bhediya’ actor has. When asked if he fears getting overshadowed by the works of Ayushmann, the actor avers, “I don't remember the last time, you know, a sibling got so much love from the fraternity and the audience. He (Ayushmann) in his space, me in my space, get all the love and respect from people around. And that's also because of the kind of roles I have chosen. He is known for his choices of scripts. I don't really get bothered with the fact that I'll get overshadowed or something because I don't take his help. We don't interfere in each other's work.”

Aparshakti Khurana will next be seen in ‘Stree 2’.