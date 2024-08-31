The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Stree 2' is unstoppable and continues to achieve new heights, as the movie has now become the highest-grossing Hindi film

In Pic: Stree 2 poster

Listen to this article History Made! Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 beats Bollywood biggies, earns Rs 453.60 in 2 weeks x 00:00

Who would have imagined that a comedy-drama would break all the records and surpass the biggest blockbusters like 'Animal', 'Gadar 2', or 'Jawan'? It looks like, sometimes, the audience does notice the story above all. The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Stree 2' is unstoppable and continues to achieve new heights, as the movie has now become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the country in its second week at the box office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is indeed ruling the box office. It is now running in its second week and seems to have been unaffected by the new releases. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has scored a total of ₹453.60 crore net during the second week. The business expert took to his X account to share details about the 'Stree 2' collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Trade Analyst shares Stree 2 Box office numbers

While sharing the poster, he wrote, “#Stree2 creates HISTORY again... Becomes the HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film in Week 2... Surpasses 'Week 2' numbers of #Baahubali2 #Hindi, #Gadar2, #Animal, and #Jawan.”

“From urban centres to mass markets and from multiplexes to single screens, the trends have been nothing short of EXTRAORDINARY. With no 'major' release/s to challenge its biz this week, #Stree2 is expected to maintain its momentum for the third consecutive week... Expect a significant spike in biz on [third] Sat and Sun.”

#Stree2 creates HISTORY again... Becomes the HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film in Week 2... Surpasses *Week 2* numbers of #Baahubali2 #Hindi, #Gadar2, #Animal and #Jawan.



From urban centres to mass markets and from multiplexes to single screens, the trends have been nothing short of… pic.twitter.com/KgdbTsOMCG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 30, 2024

While giving a glance at the numbers the film has made, Adarsh wrote, “#Stree2 biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹307.80 cr [incl Wed previews; full-fledged release on Thu]

Week 2: ₹145.80 cr

Total: ₹453.60 cr

#India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice.”

About Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2

The storyline of 'Stree 2' picks up in the haunted town of Chanderi, where the malevolent spirit known as Sarkata wreaks havoc. Unlike the previous film, which featured a ghost targeting men, this instalment focuses on a sinister entity that preys on modern, empowered women.

The narrative revolves around Bicky (Rajkummar Rao), Bitu (Aparshakti Khurana), JD (Abhishek Banerjee), and Rudra (Pankaj Tripathi) as they join forces with the enigmatic Stree (Shraddha Kapoor) to protect their village from Sarkata’s deadly pursuit.

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer, which faced a box office clash with 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Vedaa' on August 15, quickly became the top choice for moviegoers, surpassing the other two by a huge margin.